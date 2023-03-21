Gadget of the Week: Webcam hits the videoconference spot

With webcams, you pay for what you get, but it is possible to pay much less and still be impressed, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK of the Logitech Brio 505.

What is it?

A year ago we tried out the Logitech Brio 4K Pro, with ultra high-definition 4K resolution, and found it a little bulky to mount on laptop screens. Although good value for money, it was pricy for those merely wanting to augment their built-in webcams. Most crucially, while it was excellent for content creators, it was overkill for videoconferencing, as Microsoft Teams and Zoom only support up to 1080p high-definition (HD) video.

Logitech recently launched a more compact edition, the Brio 505, with an HD lens that slots neatly into general videoconferencing. It also costs two-thirds as much, making for a much easier purchasing decision. It supports multiple resolutions, including 1080pat 30frames per secpnd (fps) and 720p at 30fps or 60fps.

As a low-cost model, one would expect it to be stripped down across more features than just a lower-res lens. However, it is in some ways an enhancement, designed to solve common video conferencing challenges.

And it reveals that, sometimes, one can pay less and get more out of a gadget.

It introduces a Show Mode, which makes it easier to share sketches or physical objects on a desk, thanks to an innovative mounting system and built-in sensor. This allows users to tilt the camera down – usually not possible with laptop-mounted webcams – and focus on objects that are not at eye-level. The software in the sensor flips images automatically, so that they are rendered with the correct orientation in video calls.

As opposed to low-cost webcames having a set field of view, typically around 60°, the Brio 5050 offers an option of 65°, 78°, or 90° diagonal adjustable field of view (dFOV). It goes a step further, using a technology called RightSight to frame the user automatically. The magic here is that it detects when one is moving around, and adjusts the framing accordingly.

Logitech sums it up: “See everyone in every seat at the table — perfectly framed — with Logitech RightSight, a camera control technology that automatically moves the lens and adjusts the zoom so no one gets left out of the picture.”

The 505 is certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and |Works With Chromebook”, which allows accessory manufacturers to test and certify products for ChromeOS. Of course, it is also compatible with Windows and MacOS.

The 505 has neither the high-res not high frame rate of the 4K edition, but has one other feature that is surprisingly absent from its big brother: a built-in privacy shutter, which covers the lens and protects privacy when one wants to be off-camera, and rotates out of sight when the camera is in use.

The sounds is great, thanks to noise-reducing, dual beamforming microphones. Lighting is naturally not as vivid as on the 4K edition, but an innovation called RightLight is intended to correct substandard lighting automatically. This really means it adjust both low light and bright light to a more comfortable level. However, for indoor use, little beats the natural light of a well-lit room.

What does it cost?

Recommended retail price in South Africa: R2,799.

Why does it matter?

Those who take video conferencing and online meetings seriously are often stuck between a poor quality webcam on their laptops and the high cost of quality webcams that can be attached to their laptop screens. Yes, one can get cheap webcams, but these come at the cost of even worse performance then what one gets on the laptop. Moving up the range often means paying a premium that is intended for content creators rather than business users. The brio 505 neatly bridges these challenges, offering a range of features that are intended to address business videoconferencing needs.

What are the biggest negatives?

HD camera is good and well, but offering only 30 frames per second in HD is not.

No Windows Hello facial recognition, which set its predecessor apart.

The RightLight promise of “helping everyone look their best on camera, regardless of lighting conditions”, falls short of reality.

What are the biggest positives?

Clips easily to the top of a screen but, thanks to a detachable mounting clip, can also be mounted on a tripod.

Compact and lightweight.

Tiltable camera and sensor makes is easier to share documents or sketches during a video conference,

* Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter on @art2gee.