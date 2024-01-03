Stream of the Day
Bridgerton is back this year
The steamy 2-part season 3 will air in May and June 2024. Check out the trailer here.
Netflix and Shondaland have announced that Bridgerton will return for an ultra-sexy, lavish season 3 in May and June 2024. The season will be split into two 4-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on 16 May 2024, followed by Part 2 on 13 June 2024.
Viewers can anticipate witnessing the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), affectionately known by fans as #Polin.