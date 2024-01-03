Bridgerton is back this year

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The steamy 2-part season 3 will air in May and June 2024. Check out the trailer here.

Stream of the Day

Netflix and Shondaland have announced that Bridgerton will return for an ultra-sexy, lavish season 3 in May and June 2024. The season will be split into two 4-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on 16 May 2024, followed by Part 2 on 13 June 2024.

Viewers can anticipate witnessing the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), affectionately known by fans as #Polin.