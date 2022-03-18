“Brick to the Future” with Lego

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A Lego replica of the DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future will be released soon in South Africa.

The Lego Group and Universal Brand Development have revealed a brand new three-in-one reproduction of one of the most iconic movie vehicles of all time – the Lego Back to the Future Time Machine.

Inspired by the DeLorean car seen in the time-travelling adventure film franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, the Lego Back to the Future Time Machine set allows builders to create the car from either the first, second or third movie. What’s more, it comes complete with a light-up flux capacitor, a box of plutonium, Marty’s hoverboard and Lego mini-figure versions of Doc Brown and Marty McFly.

The Lego Group went back to where it all started – the famous Backlot at Universal Studios in Hollywood, where Back to the Future was filmed, to capture the three Lego models alongside the original DeLorean Time Machine as seen in the films.

Proving that if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything, our brick builders will have to choose which Back to the Future Time Machine they want to create first – as each build requires elements from the full set.

Faithfully recreated details from the film trilogy include wheels that fold down for flight mode, the iconic light-up flux capacitor, printed dashboard dates, opening gull-wing doors and hood, and many more surprises including Marty’s hoverboard and swappable license plates.

The set comes with a banana and tin can power, the Mr. Fusion device as seen on the vehicle at the end of the first movie.

Sven Franic, Lego set designer, says: “Since its release in the 1985, Back to the Future continues to be a cult film and a favourite for generations of fans all over the world – including me. I had so much fun reliving my favourite moments from all three films on this exciting and nostalgic design adventure.

“The shared timelessness of Lego bricks and the Back to the Future franchise is something we really wanted to capture for this set, so we hope fans will enjoy racing through time in Lego style.”

The new Lego Back to the Future Time Machine set is available at Lego Certified Stores at a recommended retail price of R2,999.00 from 1 April 2022.