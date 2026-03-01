‘Froggy Hates Snow’ battles the freeze

Photo supplied.

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

The new roguelite game follows a scarf-wearing frog battling dark creatures and the deadly cold.

Froggy Hates Snow drops players into a frozen desert where they dig through interactive snow and battle dark-fantasy creatures. Survival depends on managing warmth and resources to escape or defeat powerful bosses.

The roguelite survival game was featured in the February 2026 Indie Fan Fest, a curated digital showcase highlighting unreleased independent games.

Each run in Froggy Hates Snow begins at a warm home base before players head into the frozen desert to carve tunnels through deep snow. The terrain is fully interactive, allowing players to dig, tunnel, melt, or blast their way forward using tools such as shovels, flamethrowers, and explosives. Snowbanks may conceal treasure, traps, or enemies, adding uncertainty to every expedition.

Freezing temperatures pose a constant danger, requiring players to balance exploration and combat with the need to avoid the cold for too long. Resources collected in the field must be transported back to base, strengthening the character for future attempts.

Progression unfolds across multiple maps, each containing distinct hazards and a boss encounter. Keys discovered during exploration can open an escape door or be spent on treasure chests containing upgrades, forcing strategic decisions about when to push forward and when to invest in power.

Gems earned during runs unlock skills across several upgrade paths, enabling different playstyles. Players can improve digging speed, enhance combat abilities, or increase resistance to freezing conditions. Traversal options expand with skis, while companions such as penguins, moles, and owls provide support in challenging encounters.

Anomaly zones scattered across the desert present high-risk challenges that reward rare artifacts. These items contribute to long-term progression and introduce new possibilities in subsequent runs.

Although the protagonist appears in a cosy sweater and scarf, the world is populated by obsidian creatures with distinct behaviours that demand careful tactics. With shifting terrain, varied enemy encounters, and evolving builds, each session offers a new test of survival.

Where to play Froggy Hates Snow

Froggy Hates Snow will release on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in March 2026. A free demo is available to play.