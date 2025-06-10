New Ashok Leyland workhorse gets practical

Photo courtesy Ashok.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Phoenix, a single-cab bakkie, targets small businesses and last-mile delivery needs in South Africa.

Ashok Leyland, one of India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, has launched a new light-duty workhorse into the South African market. The Phoenix, a single-cab bakkie, is built for versatility and high-capacity loads.

It features a reinforced load deck with a 1,180kg carrying capacity and a 2,950mm load body. It is designed for last-mile deliveries, flexible fleet use, and general commercial transport. The vehicle can be operated with a standard local EC1 driver’s licence.

Phoenix is powered by a 59kW engine delivering 190Nm of torque, and is designed for fuel efficiency. It has a maximum speed of 100km/h. The chassis and cabin are configured to meet the practical demands of varied fleet and commercial transport applications.

Designed to handle a range of terrains, including city streets and rural routes, the Phoenix seats a driver and two passengers. It includes power steering, a low turning radius, and dash-mounted gearshift and controls to support ease of use in tight spaces.

Pricing, warranty, and service

The Ashok Leyland Phoenix is priced at R269,900. It includes a 5-year / 150,000km warranty, 5-year roadside assistance, and service intervals of 15,000km or one year.

Ashok Leyland is the flagship company of the Hinduja Group and operates nine manufacturing plants across India. It has a longstanding presence in global markets and is expanding into Southern Africa through ETG Logistics, which is establishing a regional dealership network. The company is known for producing a wide range of commercial vehicles, from light-duty pickups to heavy trucks and buses.