New Ashok Leyland workhorse gets practical
The Phoenix, a single-cab bakkie, targets small businesses and last-mile delivery needs in South Africa.
Ashok Leyland, one of India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, has launched a new light-duty workhorse into the South African market. The Phoenix, a single-cab bakkie, is built for versatility and high-capacity loads.
It features a reinforced load deck with a 1,180kg carrying capacity and a 2,950mm load body. It is designed for last-mile deliveries, flexible fleet use, and general commercial transport. The vehicle can be operated with a standard local EC1 driver’s licence.
Phoenix is powered by a 59kW engine delivering 190Nm of torque, and is designed for fuel efficiency. It has a maximum speed of 100km/h. The chassis and cabin are configured to meet the practical demands of varied fleet and commercial transport applications.
Designed to handle a range of terrains, including city streets and rural routes, the Phoenix seats a driver and two passengers. It includes power steering, a low turning radius, and dash-mounted gearshift and controls to support ease of use in tight spaces.
Pricing, warranty, and service
The Ashok Leyland Phoenix is priced at R269,900. It includes a 5-year / 150,000km warranty, 5-year roadside assistance, and service intervals of 15,000km or one year.
Ashok Leyland is the flagship company of the Hinduja Group and operates nine manufacturing plants across India. It has a longstanding presence in global markets and is expanding into Southern Africa through ETG Logistics, which is establishing a regional dealership network. The company is known for producing a wide range of commercial vehicles, from light-duty pickups to heavy trucks and buses.