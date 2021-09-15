Blood and Water returns next week

Calling all Blood & Water Fans! Netflix has revealed the trailer for the second season of Blood and Water, and it will leave fans with 100 more questions than theyhad at the end of season 1. Season 2 is bringing the heat with more drama, more breakups, more lies, and more good-looking faces than one show should be allowed to have.

Parkhurst High returns with a rocky start between Puleng and Fikile following the revelation of the DNA results and the drama ensures to test old alliances and forging new and unlikely friendships. A new school therapist joins the staff and a new hunk, Sam, joins the Parkhurst gang with both bringing a few secrets of their own… One thing that we can all be sure of is nothing is ever as it seems and nobody will be left unscathed by the truth.

The second season will be landing on Netflix on 24 September 2021.