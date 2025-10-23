Bruce Springsteen confronts himself

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’ follows the rock icon through a time of creative and emotional crossroads.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere chronicles the making of rock icon Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 Nebraska album. The biopic musical drama is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas, Nu Metro theatres, and The Bioscope from today (24 October 2025).

Springsteen has sold over 140-million records worldwide and earned 20 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and a Tony Award. He rose to fame in the 1970s with albums like Born to Run and Born in the USA. Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Springsteen is known for capturing the struggles and hopes of working-class life through his music.

Nebraska was recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom. The album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works. The production company 20th Century Fox says it is a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.

Springsteen is played by Jeremy Allen White, whose previous roles include The Bear and Shameless. The film is directed by Scott Cooper (The Pale Blue Eye).

Springsteen says: “This film takes a couple years out of my life and looks at them very closely, a time when I made Nebraska and went through some personal difficulties. I’m so appreciative of Jeremy Allen White and the entire cast for their wonderful and moving performances – and Scott Cooper, one of the most generous collaborators I’ve ever worked with.”

Cooper says: “Nebraska is where Bruce chose truth over expectation – a choice that still reverberates through everything he’s written since. At that crossroads, he could have chased the bright lights and the roar of arenas, but instead he turned inward, armed only with silence, a four-track recorder, and the courage to confront himself. For him to trust me with telling that story – the most vulnerable chapter of his life – is the greatest honour I’ve ever had as a filmmaker.”

The movie is an adaptation of Warren Zanes’ book of the same name. It features Jeremy Strong as Springsteen’s long-time confidant and manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Odessa Young as Faye; Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, Doug; Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen’s mother, Adele; and David Krumholtz as Columbia executive, Al Teller.

The film is produced by Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson and Scott Stuber. Tracey Landon, Jon F Vein and Zanes executive produce. The film includes an original score by composer Jeremiah Fraites, cinematography by Masanobu Takayanagi, production design by Stefania Cella, costume design by Kasia Walicka-Maimone, and is edited by Pamela Martin.