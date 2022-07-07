Biomutant comes to current gen

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Wung-Fu fable RPG Biomutant will launch in September on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which a free upgrade for those who already own the game.

Launching on 6 September 2022, players can experience Biomutant’s incredible story and its expansive world on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The update adds ultra-fast loading times, native 4K resolution, HDR support, and up to 60 FPS gameplay.

Developer THQ Nordic provided the following information on the updated versions version:

PlayStation 5

Choose between three different graphic modes

• Quality: 30 FPS @ 4k resolution

• Quality Unleashed: 40+ FPS, averaging 50-60 FPS, up to 4k resolution

• Performance: 60 FPS locked @ 1440p

Biomutant on the PS5 unleashes the power of the DualSense controller. Feel even more immersed with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion control, and speaker sound. On top of that, the PlayStation-exclusive Activity Cards will also offer a variety of different ways to jump straight back into Biomutant. PlayStation 4 version owners will be able to upgrade to this enhanced version for free, and bring the PS4 save files to the new platform.

Xbox Series X|S

On Xbox Series X, Biomutant offers native 4k resolution with up to 60 FPS, the Xbox Series S offers a 1440p resolution and up to 60 FPS as well.

These are the three different graphic modes:

• Quality: 30 FPS @ 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)

• Quality Unleashed: 40+ FPS, avg. 50-60 FPS, up to 4k resolution (1440p on Series S)

• Performance: 60 FPS locked @ 1440p (1080p on Series S)

Xbox One version owners will also be able to upgrade to this visually enhanced version for free and they can bring their Xbox One save files with them.

Biomutant is available now for R1069 on previous generation consoles and PC. Owners of the Xbox One / PlayStation 4 versions can get a free upgrade (Xbox to Xbox, PlayStation to PlayStation only) to the enhanced version.