‘Letter Lost’, a mystery worth trying to solve

A new puzzle game offers a thrilling mystery and horror combination… if you’re willing to pay the price, writes ZIANDA GOLDSTUCK.

Letter Lost, a new indie game, revolves around the mysterious Kharnym Isle post office, located on an even more mysterious island. A free demo delivers an interesting ride built around strange and sometimes creepy customers, avoiding mistakes, and solving the mystery of how you ended up in the post office.

The puzzle adventure, developed by a small team at FlatNine Games, is available to play on PC via Steam from today (11 June 2026).

As a lover of both mystery and escape games, I was excited to play the demo, but wary of the horror element. Thankfully, an “employment application” at the beginning of the game allows you to reduce the level of horror. This meant that, although there was certainly plenty of creepiness, I made it through the demo without shaking in fear. After reaching the end of the demo, which covers the first five days of working at the post office, I’m excited to buy the full game.

The title was delayed from 27 May, but with an amusing explanation: FlatNine Games “chose to delay in order to do further playtesting to make sure you don’t escape before your time keep the mail running smoothly”. Yes, the strikethrough text was actually included in the announcement, I’m not making this up.

FlatNine Games has shown interest in recruiting people to playtest Steam Deck, Linux, and possibly other platforms. While the demo remains free, the game is priced at $19.99, about R330, with an initial 10% discount, bringing the price to about R300 for now. This seems expensive, considering the recently released Paralives is available at the same price and offers a massive world of gameplay, with all future downloadable content promised to be free.

Image courtesy Steam.

However, given that the developers have promised that different choices in Letter Lost will unlock different storylines and potentially change the ending, allowing for a new experience with each playthrough, the price may well be worth it.

The more important price to consider, is the price your character will have to pay for their mistakes and customer interactions in the game. A daily payslip, slipped under the bedroom door at the end of each workday, shows deductions for mistakes. These include stamping letters or packages incorrectly, or sending them to the wrong place.

While one can open customers’ letters and packages, this will also cause a deduction on pay slips. Different responses to characters change how one interacts with them. Mrs Blythe, a particularly rude customer, seems hard to please, but a clue about her husband in the demo leads me to believe there will be far more to her story.

The characters are unique, and I’ve found myself already choosing favourite customers. The mysterious Liv, who is an employee at another post office, teaches players how to do jobs and gives specific instructions. She also delivers creepy information, such as the inability to leave the post office and a strictly enforced no overtime rule, in a nonchalant way.

I’m excited to try to solve the mystery of the Kharnym Isle post office, and unlocking different storylines. In the meantime, I’ll be trying to solve the game’s aptitude test, available on the Kharnym Island website, which also contains more information about the location.

The game’s Discord server, which is already building a sense of community with players trying to help each other solve the aptitude test, and other social media links, are available on the developer website here.

Where to play Letter Lost

Letter Lost is available on PC via Steam.

* Visit the ‘Letter Lost’ website here.