‘Kingdom Rush 6’ demo returns to the past

A new trailer for ‘Genesis TD’ offers a playable opening chapter on Steam and mobile pre-orders ahead of a 2026 launch.

A new Steam demo is now available for Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis TD, the next mainline entry in the long-running tower-defence series. Players can experience the opening chapter on PC ahead of the full release on 24 September 2026. Pre-orders are open on mobile through Google Play and the App Store.

The title takes players back to the original Kingdom Rush lands, at a time when the Kingdom’s legends were still beginning. The story follows a mission to rewrite history by stopping a young Vez’nan before darkness takes hold, while revealing more about one of the series’ most iconic figures.

The game will feature 18 campaign stages across three landscapes in Linirea, with familiar faces, iconic battlefields, and more than 40 enemies across five enemy races. Players can face six boss fights, unlock more than 50 achievements, and use a revamped upgrade system across towers, heroes, and spells.

Image courtesy Steam.

Players can choose from 15 towers, 12 heroes, and nine spells. Each tower, hero, and spell has its own upgrade path, giving players more room to experiment with combinations and battlefield strategies.

The Steam demo includes four stages and gives players access to five towers. The heroes Gerald and Zefira are playable in this version, alongside three spells: Reinforcements; Rain of Fire; and Royal Edict. Iron mode is included as an early test of the game’s faster, more tactical tower-defence battles.

“We have poured a ridiculous amount of love, passion, and coffee into Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis TD, and we are incredibly excited to finally put part of it into players’ hands,” says developer Ironhide Game Studio. “It is always a little scary sharing something you have spent so much time making, but more than anything, we are excited for players to jump in, discover its secrets, conquer its challenges, and create new memories with us.”

Where to play Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis TD

Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis TD will launch on 24 September 2026 for PC via Steam, and for mobile via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. A Steam demo is available now.

* Visit the ‘Kingdom Rush 6: Genesis TD’ website here.