Back 4 Blood trailer revealed

Warner Bros Games and Turtle Rock Studios have released a Back 4 Blood gameplay trailer during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! digital event and confirmed the upcoming Back 4 Blood Open Beta will begin with an Early Access portion from 5-9 August for those who pre-order the game.

Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-op zombie shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise and features thrilling, dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay and highly variable, customisable action to keep players coming back for more. The game’s story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.

Players can also register at Back4Blood.com/Beta for a chance to get into the Early Access portion, but registration does not guarantee Early Access entry. The Open Beta will continue from 12-16 August and be available for all players. Both Open Beta portions will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC, including cross-play and cross-gen support. For more information on the Open Beta, visit Back4Blood.com/Beta.

To learn more about Back 4 Blood, visit www.Back4Blood.com.