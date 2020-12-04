AWS unveils 5 new machine learning services

At the Amazon Web Services (AWS) annual re:Invent conference this week, CEO Andy Jassy made a wide range of new product announcements in his keynote address. Some of the most significant represented a major expansion of its Machine Learning offerings.

AWS Announces Five Industrial Machine Learning Services

Amazon Monitron provides customers an end-to-end machine monitoring solution comprised of sensors, gateway, and machine learning service to detect abnormal equipment conditions that may require maintenance

For more information, visit the blog post here: https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/industries/aws-for-industrial