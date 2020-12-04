Product of the Day
AWS unveils 5 new machine learning services
From predicting equipment maintenance to new computer vision capabilities in cameras, AWS has revealed a new set of new software services for machine learning.
At the Amazon Web Services (AWS) annual re:Invent conference this week, CEO Andy Jassy made a wide range of new product announcements in his keynote address. Some of the most significant represented a major expansion of its Machine Learning offerings.
AWS provided the following information:
AWS Announces Five Industrial Machine Learning Services
- Amazon Monitron provides customers an end-to-end machine monitoring solution comprised of sensors, gateway, and machine learning service to detect abnormal equipment conditions that may require maintenance
- Amazon Lookout for Equipment gives customers with existing equipment sensors the ability to use AWS machine learning models to detect abnormal equipment behaviour and enable predictive maintenance
- AWS Panorama Appliance enables customers with existing cameras in their industrial facilities with the ability to use computer vision to improve quality control and workplace safety
- AWS Panorama Software Development Kit (SDK) allows industrial camera manufacturers to embed computer vision capabilities in new cameras
- Amazon Lookout for Vision uses AWS-trained computer vision models on images and video streams to find anomalies and flaws in products or processes
For more information, visit the blog post here: https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/industries/aws-for-industrial
