Canon reveals new entry-level printers

Canon Europe has announced the Pixma TS3440, a new entry-level inkjet printer. The three-in-one, multifunction printer offers useful features, including four-colour ink cartridges for straightforward replacement and set up.

For many, working and learning from home has become a familiar way of life. Students and those using their home as a workspace will welcome this printer’s features, like the One-touch Wireless Connect button, which links the printer with a smart device or PC when it’s connected to Wi-Fi. The printer’s interface is displayed on a 1.5” mono segment LCD screen, allowing users to access core printer functions and maintenance from the printer.

The printer is compatible with Fine and Fine XL cartridges for higher yields, if needed. The hybrid ink system, which employs both dye and pigment-based inks in tandem, allows for vivid colour and sharp text. It can also print borderless photos of up to 5×7”, with 4×6” photos printing in 65 seconds on high-quality Glossy Photo Paper.

To ensure users are not caught out with empty ink cartridges, it supports Easy Ink Delivery Reminders, which sends email notifications when running low on ink and links to genuine Canon cartridge replacements, available to order.

The Pixma TS3440 provides improved connectivity to a range of apps and websites, ensuring files are almost always accessible.

These apps include the Pixma Cloud Link, available via the Canon Print app, which allows users to print directly from Google Drive, Dropbox and Evernote through Wi-Fi. In addition, the compatible Google Classroom app is ideal for those learning and teaching remotely. Available across iOS and Android devices, the Canon Print app allows users to print documents and photos directly in the app, as well as check the printer’s status and connectivity.

For voice-commands, the printer is compatible with voice command services, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing for direct printing, checking ink levels or powering on or off, hands-free.

It also comes equipped with Pixma Chat Print, to enable users to send and print photos and documents directly from the Facebook Messenger app, suitable for students collaborating on projects or for keeping in touch with printed photos.

The printer’s rear paper feed is compatible with a variety of paper types, including Canon’s magnetic photo paper and Restickable photo paper, to make personalised fridge magnets or stickers. With a smoother paper pass and clearer loading instructions, users are less likely to botch printing jobs.

For more information on the Canon Pixma TS3440 inkjet printer, visit: https://www.canon.co.za/printers/canon-uxmal-mea/