Feel the sting of the mighty Mahindra 

Sitting high off the ground, the power and adaptability of the Scorpio is palpable, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Behind the wheel of the Mahindra Scorpio N, you feel like you have the might of the scorpion with its agility and harsh sting. It is a SUV that exudes a muscular aura with potent engine performance – and an appropriate name.

The 2.2 litre turbodiesel engine has a powertrain that can be matched to that of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, catering to diverse driving preferences. The mid-size SUV is available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations, providing flexibility for various terrains.

On the road, the Scorpio offers a comfortable and capable ride. Despite its size, it handles adeptly and delivers a smooth driving experience. The engine’s responsiveness and robust power contribute to good fuel efficiency. The “lucky packet drivers” on the road will think twice before challenging the mighty Mahindra. It sits very high off the ground and the power one feels behind the wheel is mighty. It also has good adaptability for off-road, challenging terrains.

The interior of the Scorpio is spacious, with ample leg room for the tall passengers. The handle to lift oneself into the vehicle is an added bonus, especially considering how high the vehicle is.

The touchscreen infotainment system features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360 degree camera and a cooled glovebox. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay require a USB-A cable and maybe some more technology to maintain a stable connection. On my drive, the Android Auto mapping kept freezing.

Volume control is also not stable for streaming via Android Auto, with voices suddenly shouting at times. However, if only using a Bluetooth connection, listening to Spotify is very pleasant, with good surround sound.

The Mahindra Scorpio N stands out as a commendable SUV, delivering a noteworthy bang for your buck. Combining style, comfort, power, and capability, it is as an attractive choice for families and adventure enthusiasts alike.