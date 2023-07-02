Audi goes anamorphic with 3D ad

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In a first for an automotive brand in South Africa, Audi launches an innovative set of 3D billboards showcasing the future of mobility.

This means they give the illusion of being 3D despite being flat graphics and animations, to showcase one of Audi’s four latest Sphere concept vehicles, the Audi grandsphere concept. The concept car demonstrates what the future of Audi’s automotive ambition will include: “beautiful design, a lounge-like interior and a mobility concept focused on digitalisation and automation”.

In recent years, digital billboards have revolutionised the out of home advertising landscape, becoming a common sight across South Africa. A recent innovation to digital billboards, 3D anamorphic capability, has seen positive adoption by global brands such as Louis Vuitton, Samsung, and Adidas. Locally, Audi joins a few brands within the fashion and real estate industries to make use of this new technology in advertising.

“Given our brand commitment to digitalisation and design, this campaign mirrors our intention in striving to create memorable and fascinating brand experiences for Audi customers and brand fans alike,” says Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa.

The allure of anamorphic and 3D design lies in its ability to captivate audiences and create immersive experiences. Leveraging depth and perception, 3D design creates an optical illusion, giving viewers the impression that objects extend beyond the screen. This technique utilises computer-generated imagery (CGI) or other 3D-modeling techniques to bring visuals to life, coupling them with volume, texture, and realistic lighting.

Anamorphic design, by contrast, influences perspective and plays with viewers’ perception by animating images in a specific manner. When viewed from the correct angle or vantage point, the animated image magically aligns and reveals its intended form. This illusionary effect sparks wonder and intrigue, captivating attention and etching the advertisement into viewers’ memories.

One of the significant advantages of these types of campaigns is their potential for longevity beyond their actual flighting on digital screens. Due to the high volume of social sharing, these campaigns can maintain an ongoing presence, generating buzz and engagement.

“Audi recognises the power of this technology and innovation to create a sense of wonder and surprise, we encourage audiences to share their experience of witnessing the Audi grandsphere concept vehicle on social media,” says Sauer.

“As a brand, we will continue to demonstrate our commitment to innovation in as many opportunities as possible. Our advertising campaign on showcasing the Audi Sphere concept vehicles aims to do just that – to inspire towards what the future of premium sustainable mobility looks like. By embracing this cutting-edge advertising technology, we aim to connect with audiences on a deeper level, leaving a memorable mark in their hearts and minds,” says Sauer.

* For more information on Audi’s Sphere range of concept vehicles, please click here. To view the billboards, please click here