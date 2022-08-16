Audi ultra-fast EV chargers go live

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Audi South Africa, in partnership with GridCars, has finalised the installation of 33 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations across the country. These represent a total of 70 charge point connectors and expand on the existing network in the country. The chargers range in their charging capacity from 22kW (AC) to 80kW (DC) and 150kW (DC) ultra-fast charging and are immediately available to all South African electric vehicle drivers, regardless of model or brand ownership.

Audi is committed to ensuring that customers of any electric vehicle can comfortably travel the country, with the reassurance that the EV charging infrastructure is in place to support their progressive choice of mobility. With the public Audi EV chargers now formally in operation and available, our project in ensuring that there are active state-of-the-art EV chargers at key destination and lifestyle venues across South Africa, is tracking well and we are excited to officially encourage all early adopters of electric mobility to utilize these charge points. This is a huge encouragement towards the adoption of EVs in South Africa as it’s a positive indication towards a growing public EV charging network in our country,” says Sascha Sauer, Head of Audi South Africa.

The live 150kW (DC) public chargers initiated by Audi are the first for the South African market and will enable +/- 340 KM driving range in approximately 30 minutes. These chargers have been strategically positioned along national roads to support long-distance travel:

N1 – Colesburg, Caltex, Northern Cape N2 – Mosselbay, Langeberg Mall, Western Cape N3 – Tugela North, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal N4 – Riverside Mall, Mbombela, Mpumalanga

The live 80kW (DC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 185 KM in 30 minutes can be located at:

N1 – Ventersburg, Caltex, Free State N1 – Richmond, Caltex, Northern Cape N2 – The Crags, Engen, Plettenburg Bay, Western Cape N3 – Tugela South, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal N4 – Alzu Petroport, Mpumalanga (Audi has upgraded the existing unit from DC 60kW to DC 80kW. GridCars has also installed a new EV charging unit at Kranskop Engen, Limpopo).

The live 22 kW dual (AC) charging stations, enabling +/- 100 KM in about one hour can be located at lifestyle and destination venues in the following provinces:

Western Cape

Hazendal Wine Estate, Stellenbosch Franschhoek Motor Museum, Franschhoek Delaire Graff Estate, Stellenbosch Spier Wine Estate, Stellenbosch Thesen Island, Knysna Graham Beck Wine Estate, Robertson The Marine Hotel, Hermanus The Cellars Hohenort Hotel, Constantia D’Hub B&B, Cape L’Agulhas

Gauteng

Parkview Shopping Centre, Pretoria Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Country Club Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate, Kempton Park Johannesburg Country Club, Woodmead Bryanston Country Club, Johannesburg Kyalami Corner, Johannesburg Virgin Active Bryanston, Johannesburg

Mpumalanga

84 on Main, Dullstroom Hazyview Junction Shopping Centre

Kwa-Zulu Natal

Cornubia Mall, Mt. Edgecombe Selborne Hotel & Golf Club, Pennington Cedar Garden B&B, Underberg

Free State

Protea Hotel by Marriot, Clarens

North West

Village Mall, Haartebeespoort Dam

Our mission is to continually increase EV charging points across the country in order to drive South Africa’s Green e-mobility revolution forward. The only way to achieve this mission is through consistent and meaningful partnerships that enable the transformation of the automotive industry, helping customers embrace the electric future of mobility,” Winstone Jordaan, Managing Director at GridCars explains.

For more information on Audi’s fully electric e-Tron range of vehicles, visit: https://www.audi.co.za/za/web/en/home-of-electric.html