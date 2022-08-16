GadgetWheels
Audi ultra-fast EV chargers go live
Audi South Africa partners with GridCars to launch live chargers.
Audi South Africa, in partnership with GridCars, has finalised the installation of 33 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations across the country. These represent a total of 70 charge point connectors and expand on the existing network in the country. The chargers range in their charging capacity from 22kW (AC) to 80kW (DC) and 150kW (DC) ultra-fast charging and are immediately available to all South African electric vehicle drivers, regardless of model or brand ownership.
Audi is committed to ensuring that customers of any electric vehicle can comfortably travel the country, with the reassurance that the EV charging infrastructure is in place to support their progressive choice of mobility. With the public Audi EV chargers now formally in operation and available, our project in ensuring that there are active state-of-the-art EV chargers at key destination and lifestyle venues across South Africa, is tracking well and we are excited to officially encourage all early adopters of electric mobility to utilize these charge points. This is a huge encouragement towards the adoption of EVs in South Africa as it’s a positive indication towards a growing public EV charging network in our country,” says Sascha Sauer, Head of Audi South Africa.
The live 150kW (DC) public chargers initiated by Audi are the first for the South African market and will enable +/- 340 KM driving range in approximately 30 minutes. These chargers have been strategically positioned along national roads to support long-distance travel:
- N1 – Colesburg, Caltex, Northern Cape
- N2 – Mosselbay, Langeberg Mall, Western Cape
- N3 – Tugela North, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal
- N4 – Riverside Mall, Mbombela, Mpumalanga
The live 80kW (DC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 185 KM in 30 minutes can be located at:
- N1 – Ventersburg, Caltex, Free State
- N1 – Richmond, Caltex, Northern Cape
- N2 – The Crags, Engen, Plettenburg Bay, Western Cape
- N3 – Tugela South, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal
- N4 – Alzu Petroport, Mpumalanga (Audi has upgraded the existing unit from DC 60kW to DC 80kW. GridCars has also installed a new EV charging unit at Kranskop Engen, Limpopo).
The live 22 kW dual (AC) charging stations, enabling +/- 100 KM in about one hour can be located at lifestyle and destination venues in the following provinces:
Western Cape
- Hazendal Wine Estate, Stellenbosch
- Franschhoek Motor Museum, Franschhoek
- Delaire Graff Estate, Stellenbosch
- Spier Wine Estate, Stellenbosch
- Thesen Island, Knysna
- Graham Beck Wine Estate, Robertson
- The Marine Hotel, Hermanus
- The Cellars Hohenort Hotel, Constantia
- D’Hub B&B, Cape L’Agulhas
Gauteng
- Parkview Shopping Centre, Pretoria
- Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park
- Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Country Club
- Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate, Kempton Park
- Johannesburg Country Club, Woodmead
- Bryanston Country Club, Johannesburg
- Kyalami Corner, Johannesburg
- Virgin Active Bryanston, Johannesburg
Mpumalanga
- 84 on Main, Dullstroom
- Hazyview Junction Shopping Centre
Kwa-Zulu Natal
- Cornubia Mall, Mt. Edgecombe
- Selborne Hotel & Golf Club, Pennington
- Cedar Garden B&B, Underberg
Free State
- Protea Hotel by Marriot, Clarens
North West
- Village Mall, Haartebeespoort Dam
Our mission is to continually increase EV charging points across the country in order to drive South Africa’s Green e-mobility revolution forward. The only way to achieve this mission is through consistent and meaningful partnerships that enable the transformation of the automotive industry, helping customers embrace the electric future of mobility,” Winstone Jordaan, Managing Director at GridCars explains.
For more information on Audi’s fully electric e-Tron range of vehicles, visit: https://www.audi.co.za/za/web/en/home-of-electric.html