Product of the Day
Audi creates custom dashcam
Many dashcams look like aftermarket equipment, which is why Audi has created a small dashcam unit that attaches to the top of the windshield and matches the interior of an Audi car.
Insurance companies rejoice! Thanks to the new Audi Universal Traffic Recorder (UTR), drivers will now have evidence of road events. The UTR is a recording device, equipped with a full HD camera that is seamlessly installed in the front and/or rear of an Audi car. It can record as far as the eye can see, and has a storage capacity of up to 48 hours.
UTR comes with a car finder and three different surveillance modes, namely: Standard, Event, and Parking – the device keeps an eye out for you, while you keep your eyes on the road ahead, or if you’re parked and someone dings your car while you’re away.
To ensure that drivers keep looking forward, Audi is offering up to 20% off when users purchase a UTR. Offer valid for a limited time, whilst stock last
To learn more, click here or visit your nearest Dealer.
Product of the Day
Online marketers embrace Google Data Studio
With the massive volumes of data made available to online marketers, those who are staying ahead of the game are using cutting-edge solutions.
Online marketers are being bombarded with massive volumes of data and are struggling to make sense of it all. To make smarter decisions, they require cutting-edge solutions that provide valuable insights and reports.
Google Ads and Google Analytics both have enough data to keep one busy for days and makes it difficult to share simple reports with management. Google Data Studio is a data visualisation tool that enables one to turn raw data into detailed and digestible reports. It pulls information from data collection platforms and centralises it in a single dashboard.
Bluegrass Digital CEO Nick Durrant points to Google Data Studio as the perfect solution. “It’s an easy-to-use free reporting and data visualisation tool that can help explain complex pieces of data. It can help marketing teams save time and money by creating and sharing reports in a matter of minutes.”
“The usability and versatility of Google Data Studio helps marketers make faster decisions and achieve better results. It pulls data from up to 12 different sources, including Google Analytics and Google Ads, and combines them into a shareable, easy modifiable and easy-to-read report,” he explains.
Digital marketing and advertising data can become overwhelming useful and fast to access with the Google Data Studio platform, it offers widgets, charts, graphs and maps to visualise one’s data. Google Data Studio has plenty of features and is compatible with several data sources including third-party services like Twitter, Facebook, MailChimp, Salesforce, and MySQL.
“By consolidating all this information in one dashboard, you’ll be able to gain valuable insights into your operations, finances, and marketing campaigns. Google Data Studio is fully customisable, it allows you design reports from scratch or use pre-packaged templates. You can then drag and drop widgets, graphs, charts and data onto your dashboard,” he adds.
More importantly, Google Data Studio offers interactive real-time reports, the reports are dynamic. This means when one adds information to a data source, it automatically updates the reports. One can also filter reports based on date, time or any other parameters to get the metrics one needs.
Google Data Studio is as easy as using Google Docs, it offers seamless collaboration. To share reports, one merely needs to send a link and give co-workers permission to comment and edit the report. It is also cloud-based so users can access reports from any device anywhere, anytime.
Durrant says the best of all is it’s free. “It’s a no-brainer, Google Data Studio and all its robust reporting features come at no cost. It is a total game-changer, we use it to create live, interactive reports for our clients. Google Data Studio is constantly getting feature updates and support from Google, it will help turn reporting from being a lengthy, tedious task to a quick and easy one.”
Visit the next page to read about the latest updates to the platform.
Product of the Day
Fitbit Versa 2: Ideal gift for your Valentine
Valentine’s Day is about the heart, and the Fitbit Versa 2 can help users keep their hearts healthy with motivation to exercise.
Exercise and a good diet are the only way to stay healthy. Staying healthy means living longer, and who wouldn’t want to be around their Valentine for longer? Thankfully, the Fitbit Versa 2 is here to help with both.
It features a swimproof design, and includes innovative sleep features like Sleep Score and smart wake, and is packed with advanced health, fitness, and smart features to help users stay on track of their fitness goals.
For added convenience, the smartwatch has an on-device microphone, which enables the Amazon Alexa smartwatch experience, along with a Spotify app that allows users to control their music and podcasts, and Fitbit Pay on all models.
Coupled with thousands of apps and clock faces and a bright display with an optional always-on mode, it’s a 24/7 health and wellness companion – now with 5+ days battery life.
Versa 2 is available in black with a carbon case, petal with a copper rose aluminium case, emerald with a copper rose aluminium case, Bordeaux with a copper rose aluminium case and stone with a mist grey case.
Versa 2 Special Edition is available in navy and pink with a copper rose aluminium case and smoke with a mist grey case.
Versa 2 is now available in stores such as; Cape Union Mart, Dion Wired, Dischem, eBucks Store, Incredible Connection, Takealot, Sportsmans Warehouse, Totalsports and Superbalist for R3,999 for the standard edition and R4,999 for the special edition.
Arthur Goldstuck has fallen in love with his Versa 2. Look out for his review of the device soon.