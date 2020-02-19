Veeam releases next generation of data backup

Veeam Software, a leader in backup solutions that deliver cloud data management, has announced the general availability of Veeam Availability Suite v10, ushering in the next generation of data protection capabilities that increase data availability, portability, and extensibility.

First introduced in 2008 as Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam’s flagship backup solution – Veeam Availability Suite – now delivers modern file data protection for Networked Attached Storage (NAS), Multi-VM Instant Recovery to automate disaster recovery (DR) and greatly enhanced ransomware protection.

With greater platform extensibility, data mining through APIs, and more than 150 major enhancements, Veeam says it has launched the industry’s most robust solution for complete data management and protection for hybrid-cloud environments.

As organisations adopt hybrid cloud strategies to fuel rapid digital transformation, data is becoming critical to business success. With this laser focus on data innovation to drive business acceleration, new challenges have emerged in ensuring all data is agile, available, and connected.

According to the 2019 Veeam Cloud Data Management Report, 73% of organisations are failing to meet users’ demands for uninterrupted access to applications and data; many companies are now looking to embrace cloud data management to better meet protection needs and leverage the power of their data.

“v10 is the biggest release in the history of Veeam, and the enhancements we’ve made take data protection to the next level, creating the simplest, most flexible, and most reliable solution for hybrid-cloud environments,” said Danny Allan, chief technology officer at Veeam. “As the market leader in Cloud Data Management, we have made it a priority to focus on innovative, best-in-class solutions and align our products with customers’ needs. Veeam Availability Suite v10 stays true to these ideals, helping businesses of all sizes ensure that their data is always available, portable, and protected across any cloud or platform, so they can intelligently use that data to accelerate their business success now, as well as plan for future needs.”

Veeam Availability Suite v10 protects modern workloads at scale with broader backup capabilities, achieves increased security via immutable backups with S3 Object Lock, and enabled deeper ecosystem API integration options, enabling organisations to save time, reduce costs and exceed recovery objectives.

“Cloud-based data protection is a growing need for many of the organisations I speak with, both large and small, which are all in various stages of cloud adoption,” said Henry Baltazar, research vice president at 451 Research. “Solutions like Veeam’s latest v10 release provide organizations with the scalability needed for today and tomorrow’s workloads, with new cloud data management capabilities which include faster, automated copies to object storage and the use of S3 Object Lock to ensure that data is protected against threats such as ransomware, insider threats and malicious admins.”

The following information on feature updates was provided by Veeam:

Modernise and simplify the protection of large file shares and file servers with powerful NAS backup.

Keep business running with the next-generation Instant Recovery engine, and Multi-VM Instant Recovery for disaster recovery from massive data centre outages.

Simplify off-site backup and get 100% bulletproof protection from ransomware and insider threats with enhanced S3 object storage integration and immutable backups.

Reuse backup data to find new insights and put backups to work with greater platform extensibility and simplified third-party data analysis software integration with the Veeam Data Integration API.

Broader platform and ecosystem support including new, advanced capabilities for Linux, HPE Primera and HPE StoreOnce, Nutanix AHV, PostgreSQL, MySQL, among others.

“HPE is redefining storage for our customers and we need partners who understand the journey toward digital transformation depends on data and intelligence,” said Jim Jackson, chief marketing officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “With Veeam, we ensure the critical data needed to accelerate business is safe and readily available to customers at all times. We are thrilled that Veeam now supports HPE Primera and offers enhancements for HPE StoreOnce so customers’ data is always available, recoverable and protected.”

This latest release continues Veeam’s support for Microsoft Cloud services including integration with Veeam Availability Suite, Veeam Backup for Office 365 and Veeam Backup for Azure.

Veeam Availability Suite v10 is now available. For pricing information and how to buy Veeam products, visit https://www.veeam.com/backup-solution-pricing.html.