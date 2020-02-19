Product of the Day
Veeam releases next generation of data backup
Veeam’s Availability Suite V10 features more than 150 new features and enhancements – including modern NAS support, Multi-VM Instant Recovery, and heightened ransomware protection.
Veeam Software, a leader in backup solutions that deliver cloud data management, has announced the general availability of Veeam Availability Suite v10, ushering in the next generation of data protection capabilities that increase data availability, portability, and extensibility.
First introduced in 2008 as Veeam Backup & Replication, Veeam’s flagship backup solution – Veeam Availability Suite – now delivers modern file data protection for Networked Attached Storage (NAS), Multi-VM Instant Recovery to automate disaster recovery (DR) and greatly enhanced ransomware protection.
With greater platform extensibility, data mining through APIs, and more than 150 major enhancements, Veeam says it has launched the industry’s most robust solution for complete data management and protection for hybrid-cloud environments.
As organisations adopt hybrid cloud strategies to fuel rapid digital transformation, data is becoming critical to business success. With this laser focus on data innovation to drive business acceleration, new challenges have emerged in ensuring all data is agile, available, and connected.
According to the 2019 Veeam Cloud Data Management Report, 73% of organisations are failing to meet users’ demands for uninterrupted access to applications and data; many companies are now looking to embrace cloud data management to better meet protection needs and leverage the power of their data.
“v10 is the biggest release in the history of Veeam, and the enhancements we’ve made take data protection to the next level, creating the simplest, most flexible, and most reliable solution for hybrid-cloud environments,” said Danny Allan, chief technology officer at Veeam. “As the market leader in Cloud Data Management, we have made it a priority to focus on innovative, best-in-class solutions and align our products with customers’ needs. Veeam Availability Suite v10 stays true to these ideals, helping businesses of all sizes ensure that their data is always available, portable, and protected across any cloud or platform, so they can intelligently use that data to accelerate their business success now, as well as plan for future needs.”
Veeam Availability Suite v10 protects modern workloads at scale with broader backup capabilities, achieves increased security via immutable backups with S3 Object Lock, and enabled deeper ecosystem API integration options, enabling organisations to save time, reduce costs and exceed recovery objectives.
“Cloud-based data protection is a growing need for many of the organisations I speak with, both large and small, which are all in various stages of cloud adoption,” said Henry Baltazar, research vice president at 451 Research. “Solutions like Veeam’s latest v10 release provide organizations with the scalability needed for today and tomorrow’s workloads, with new cloud data management capabilities which include faster, automated copies to object storage and the use of S3 Object Lock to ensure that data is protected against threats such as ransomware, insider threats and malicious admins.”
The following information on feature updates was provided by Veeam:
- Modernise and simplify the protection of large file shares and file servers with powerful NAS backup.
- Keep business running with the next-generation Instant Recovery engine, and Multi-VM Instant Recovery for disaster recovery from massive data centre outages.
- Simplify off-site backup and get 100% bulletproof protection from ransomware and insider threats with enhanced S3 object storage integration and immutable backups.
- Reuse backup data to find new insights and put backups to work with greater platform extensibility and simplified third-party data analysis software integration with the Veeam Data Integration API.
- Broader platform and ecosystem support including new, advanced capabilities for Linux, HPE Primera and HPE StoreOnce, Nutanix AHV, PostgreSQL, MySQL, among others.
“HPE is redefining storage for our customers and we need partners who understand the journey toward digital transformation depends on data and intelligence,” said Jim Jackson, chief marketing officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “With Veeam, we ensure the critical data needed to accelerate business is safe and readily available to customers at all times. We are thrilled that Veeam now supports HPE Primera and offers enhancements for HPE StoreOnce so customers’ data is always available, recoverable and protected.”
This latest release continues Veeam’s support for Microsoft Cloud services including integration with Veeam Availability Suite, Veeam Backup for Office 365 and Veeam Backup for Azure.
Veeam Availability Suite v10 is now available. For pricing information and how to buy Veeam products, visit https://www.veeam.com/backup-solution-pricing.html.
Product of the Day
Audi creates custom dashcam
Many dashcams look like aftermarket equipment, which is why Audi has created a small dashcam unit that attaches to the top of the windshield and matches the interior of an Audi car.
Insurance companies rejoice! Thanks to the new Audi Universal Traffic Recorder (UTR), drivers will now have evidence of road events. The UTR is a recording device, equipped with a full HD camera that is seamlessly installed in the front and/or rear of an Audi car. It can record as far as the eye can see, and has a storage capacity of up to 48 hours.
UTR comes with a car finder and three different surveillance modes, namely: Standard, Event, and Parking – the device keeps an eye out for you, while you keep your eyes on the road ahead, or if you’re parked and someone dings your car while you’re away.
To ensure that drivers keep looking forward, Audi is offering up to 20% off when users purchase a UTR. Offer valid for a limited time, whilst stock last
To learn more, click here or visit your nearest Dealer.
Product of the Day
Online marketers embrace Google Data Studio
With the massive volumes of data made available to online marketers, those who are staying ahead of the game are using cutting-edge solutions.
Online marketers are being bombarded with massive volumes of data and are struggling to make sense of it all. To make smarter decisions, they require cutting-edge solutions that provide valuable insights and reports.
Google Ads and Google Analytics both have enough data to keep one busy for days and makes it difficult to share simple reports with management. Google Data Studio is a data visualisation tool that enables one to turn raw data into detailed and digestible reports. It pulls information from data collection platforms and centralises it in a single dashboard.
Bluegrass Digital CEO Nick Durrant points to Google Data Studio as the perfect solution. “It’s an easy-to-use free reporting and data visualisation tool that can help explain complex pieces of data. It can help marketing teams save time and money by creating and sharing reports in a matter of minutes.”
“The usability and versatility of Google Data Studio helps marketers make faster decisions and achieve better results. It pulls data from up to 12 different sources, including Google Analytics and Google Ads, and combines them into a shareable, easy modifiable and easy-to-read report,” he explains.
Digital marketing and advertising data can become overwhelming useful and fast to access with the Google Data Studio platform, it offers widgets, charts, graphs and maps to visualise one’s data. Google Data Studio has plenty of features and is compatible with several data sources including third-party services like Twitter, Facebook, MailChimp, Salesforce, and MySQL.
“By consolidating all this information in one dashboard, you’ll be able to gain valuable insights into your operations, finances, and marketing campaigns. Google Data Studio is fully customisable, it allows you design reports from scratch or use pre-packaged templates. You can then drag and drop widgets, graphs, charts and data onto your dashboard,” he adds.
More importantly, Google Data Studio offers interactive real-time reports, the reports are dynamic. This means when one adds information to a data source, it automatically updates the reports. One can also filter reports based on date, time or any other parameters to get the metrics one needs.
Google Data Studio is as easy as using Google Docs, it offers seamless collaboration. To share reports, one merely needs to send a link and give co-workers permission to comment and edit the report. It is also cloud-based so users can access reports from any device anywhere, anytime.
Durrant says the best of all is it’s free. “It’s a no-brainer, Google Data Studio and all its robust reporting features come at no cost. It is a total game-changer, we use it to create live, interactive reports for our clients. Google Data Studio is constantly getting feature updates and support from Google, it will help turn reporting from being a lengthy, tedious task to a quick and easy one.”
Visit the next page to read about the latest updates to the platform.