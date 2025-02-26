Oppo tales smartphone future underwater 

Photo courtesy Oppo

The new Reno13 series, launched in South Africa yesterday, uses AI-powered algorithms to correct distortion and colour shifts caused by water.

Oppo launched the new Reno13 series in South Africa yesterday (26 February), promising to usher in a new era in mobile photography, with advanced underwater shooting capabilities.

Oppos says the Reno13 series sets a new benchmark for smartphone imaging, by combining industry-leading AI enhancements with cutting-edge water-resistant technology.

The Reno13 series is rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for water and dust resistance, ensuring protection in various environments. IP66 safeguards the phone from powerful water jets, such as when washing hands or during heavy downpours. IP68 allows full submersion up to 1.5 metres, making poolside accidents or beach outings stress-free. IP69 offers better protection against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, ideal for challenging conditions like working in demanding environments.

Thanks to a customised MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, the Reno13 series delivers smooth performance and energy efficiency. The Reno13 5G has a 5,600mAh battery and 80W SuperVooc Flash Charge, allowing for extended usage and rapid recharging. A 1.5K 120Hz OLED display guarantees a vibrant and fluid viewing experience, while Adaptive Frame Booster technology enhances high-frame-rate gaming for seamless responsiveness.

World’s first caseless underwater smartphone

For years, smartphone photography has been limited by environmental conditions – particularly water. While waterproof cases and accessories have offered solutions, they’ve often been cumbersome and unreliable. The Oppo Reno13 series changes the story by introducing an integrated, hassle-free solution for underwater photography, with the world’s first caseless underwater smartphone.

All Reno13 models feature an IP66 / IP68 / IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, providing exceptional protection against moisture and particulates. The phones can withstand splashes of water up to 80°C and can be submerged in water up to 2 metres for 30 minutes. With industry-leading water resistance capabilities and advanced AI-driven imaging technology, the Reno13 automatically adjusts lighting, contrast, and colour correction to produce crisp, detailed images in challenging aquatic environments.

All models come with Oppo’s underwater mode, which offers independent colour tuning for distortion-free, lifelike shots and physical button control for intuitive underwater usage. Underwater Mode adapts the display’s brightness, contrast, and responsiveness to ensure users can frame shots even when submerged.

This novel adaptation allows for effortless control and improved visibility, making underwater photography more accessible.

The Reno13 5G also features a mechanism for draining water from handsets; with one tap, water is removed from the device in seconds to maintain optimal performance. With its tough design and smart features, the Reno13 5G makes underwater photography easier and more reliable, raising the bar for durability and creativity in a smartphone.

“The Reno13 series is a testament to Oppo’s commitment to enhancing smartphone photography,” says Liam Faurie, head of go-to-market at Oppo South Africa. “With its innovative underwater shooting capabilities and AI-enhanced imaging, this device is perfect for content creators, adventure seekers, and everyday users who want to capture life’s best moments – rain or shine, on land or underwater.”

AI-powered photography enhancements include:

AI Magic – An intelligent system that optimises lighting, sharpness, and colour balance for stunning underwater shots.

Dynamic Water Adaptation – AI-powered algorithms that automatically correct distortion and colour shifts caused by water.

Superior Low-Light Performance – Ensuring clarity in dim underwater environments.

Using advanced generative AI, it transforms static images into dynamic three-second videos with near-2K quality. Whether it’s a starry night sky or a bustling city street, AI Livephotos capture movement and audio, turning ordinary photos into eye-catching and dynamic memories that feel alive – no pro editing skills required.

The Reno13 Series features an upgraded AI Editor that allows for intelligent enhancements. AI Clarity Enhancer sharpens distant objects, bringing landscapes and architectural details into crisp focus. AI Unblur restores clarity to blurry images, ensuring images look sharp and lifelike.

An AI Reflection Remover eliminates unwanted glass reflections, making it easier to capture clear shots through windows. Users can also apply the AI Editor treatments to any image in their gallery.

Availability and pricing

The Oppo Reno13 5G will be available in South Africa in luminous blue and plume white from all operators, with pricing starting from R18 999 in March.