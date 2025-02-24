Visa launches Tap to Add Card in SA

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardholders can now add their Visa contactless cards to digital wallets on mobile devices.

Visa has launched Tap to Add Card in South Africa, allowing cardholders to add their Visa contactless cards to digital wallets on their mobile device.

Promising enhanced security and convenience, Tap to Add Card eliminates the cumbersome process of manual entry, a common source of errors and a vulnerability exploited by fraudsters seeking to compromise sensitive card information.

The tap generates a unique, one-time code validated by Visa’s Chip Authenticate service, ensuring secure provisioning of card credentials and offering a significantly faster and more secure alternative to traditional methods.

“We are excited to bring the enhanced security and simplicity of Tap to Add Card to South Africa,” says Lineshree Moodley, country head of Visa SA. “The solution provides cardholders with greater peace of mind when adding a card to a digital wallet, knowing their information is protected by advanced security measures. We believe that Tap to Add Card will be instrumental in driving further adoption of digital wallets in South Africa by addressing key security concerns and simplifying the user experience.”

Global momentum, regional impact

Tap to Add Card has gained traction worldwide since its introduction last September by Visa, as part of its suite of new services aimed at enhancing digital payment experiences.

The feature is designed to benefit stakeholders in the payments ecosystem. Offering an experience similar to in-store payments, cardholders can enjoy a faster, more convenient, and more secure way to add cards to their digital wallets, encouraging greater adoption of digital payments.

For issuers, Tap to Add Card can help reduce the risk and associated costs of provisioning fraud, simplifies the add-to-wallet process leading to fewer customer service inquiries, and improves transaction approval rates.

Similarly, for digital wallets, Tap to Add Card follows Visa security standards, reducing the risk of card compromise and promising a potentially higher token provisioning rate due to fewer card entry errors, while also presenting the opportunity to introduce new customer experiences.

The technology is supported by digital wallets globally, ensuring integration with existing digital wallet experiences.