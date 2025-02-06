Apple releases Invites for iPhone

Photo supplied

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Apple Invites allows users to create and share invitations, RSVP, contribute to Shared Albums, and engage with Apple Music playlists.

Apple this week debuted Apple Invites, a new app for iPhone, that lets users create custom invitations. The app lets one RSVP, contribute to Shared Albums, and engage with Apple Music playlists.

Users can download Apple Invites from the App Store, or access it on the web. iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations, and anyone can RSVP, regardless of whether they have an Apple Account or Apple device.

“With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together,” says Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of worldwide product marketing for Apps and iCloud.

How to create an Apple Invite

To get started with Apple Invites, users can choose an image from their photo library or from the app’s gallery of backgrounds – a curated collection of images representing different occasions and event themes. Integrations with Maps and Weather give guests directions to the event and the forecast for that day.

Participants can contribute photos and videos to a dedicated Shared Album within each invite to help preserve memories and relive the event. And collaborative playlists allow Apple Music subscribers to create a curated event soundtrack that guests can access right from Apple Invites.

Apple Intelligence and Invites

With Apple Intelligence, users can tap into a built-in Image Playground experience to produce original images using concepts, descriptions, and people from their photo library. When composing invitations, users can use Writing Tools to find the right turn of phrase to meet the moment.

Manage and join events

Hosts get full control of their invite experience: They can view and manage their events, share invitations with a link, review RSVPs, and choose the details they want included in the preview, like the event background or a home address. Guests can view and respond to an invitation using the new iPhone app or on the web without needing an iCloud+ subscription or an Apple Account. Attendees control how their details show up to others, and have the ability to leave or report an event at any time.

iCloud+ premium features

In addition to event creation in Apple Invites, iCloud+ subscribers have access to the following features:

Expanded storage allows users to keep large libraries of original, high-resolution photos, videos, and files safe in iCloud, and accessible across all their devices and the web.

Private Relay keeps browsing in Safari private from network providers, websites, and even Apple.

Hide My Email generates unique, random email addresses whenever needed.

HomeKit Secure Video allows users to capture and review home security footage in an end-to-end encrypted format.

Custom email domains enable users to personalise their iCloud email address.

Family Sharing allows users to share their iCloud+ subscription with up to five people at no extra cost.