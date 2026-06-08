Asus unleashes personal AI agent platform

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Zenni Claw, unveiled at Computex 2026, uses pre-configured skills to help users complete tasks across work, daily life and travel.

Asus has launched a new personal AI agent platform designed to help users perform tasks across work, daily life and travel. The Zenni Claw was revealed during Computex 2026 last week (2-5 June).

The platform is part of the Asus “ Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities ” strategy, which aims to extend AI from enterprise infrastructure to everyday consumer experiences.

Zenni Claw is designed to make agentic AI practical, accessible, and useful from day one. The platform enables users to interact with AI that can understand intent, take action, and support tasks across work, daily life, and travel. The system focuses on simplicity and usability. This, says Asus, lowers the barrier to entry and brings meaningful agentic AI experiences to a broad range of users.

Image courtesy Asus.

Asus Zenni Claw includes a three-step setup process, a desktop interface, pre-configured Asus skills, support for local and cloud-based AI workloads, and built-in security features such as data protection and workload isolation. The platform can route tasks between local and cloud environments based on workload requirements.

“At Computex 2026, we are bringing our vision of ubiquitous AI to life by connecting powerful infrastructure with meaningful, real-world experiences at the edge,” says SY Hsu, Asus co-CEO. “From enterprise systems to everyday devices, Asus is focused on making AI practical, secure, and accessible — empowering people and businesses to innovate with confidence.”

Samson Hu, Asus co-CEO, says: “Our latest advancements — from Asus Zenni Claw to our expanded AI ecosystem — demonstrate how AI can move beyond technology and deliver tangible value across industries and daily life. We are committed to enabling smarter, more sustainable, and more human-centered experiences through AI at every level.”