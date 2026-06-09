Tshwane adopts citywide smart dashboard

Image CSIR modified by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

A new dashboard, developed with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, supports informed municipal decision-making.

A new integrated intelligence dashboard aims to transform scattered data into actionable, real-time insights for the City of Tshwane. The municipality has partnered with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to develop a system aimed at improving decision-making, increasing transparency, and enabling a capable state.

The dashboard can capture live data across several of the city’s specialised departments and trading services. This includes a suite of municipal functions, corporate fleet and business units that generate extensive data.

“Dashboards are not a new invention, but the integrated intelligence dashboard has been modernised and is a bit more than a unified data source,” says Tristan Davis, CSIR geospatial modelling engineer and lead developer of the dashboard. “Over the past few weeks, the City of Tshwane has taken a strategic decision to ensure that its reporting measures are shaped and informed by its dashboard.”

The proof of concept was initiated in 2025, and the technology’s feasibility has recently been tested at the metropolitan municipality, where the CSIR has amassed all the City of Tshwane’s weekly reporting and extracted data. This has enabled the organisation’s software developers to visually display and draw on generated insights within a custom-created dashboard. The technology can facilitate first-hand accounts of the number of service requests, response times, and weekly scheduled operational plans. These are key ingredients for decision-making processes and critical resource deployment interventions.

Image supplied.

The system can provide a unified repository for information from the metro’s business units, enabling the municipality to access operational insights and support decision-making based on activities and events across the city. The system’s digital infrastructure, including applications and databases, is hosted on the CSIR’s secure network to help reduce cybersecurity risks.

Access to these data sources can support the use of the integrated intelligence dashboard by providing a consolidated view of information across departments. This may reduce the need for multiple meetings and improve operational efficiency. The dashboard’s self-service navigation features allow users to access information relevant to their operational requirements and generate insights independently.

“Currently, the technology is only available to the City of Tshwane; however, the CSIR is open to working with metros and government departments in South Africa,” says Davis. “Additional reporting and security features are being investigated”. Our engagement with the City of Tshwane’s administrative leadership is ongoing, also encouraging more robust authentication systems for further improved security.”

Jerry L Seko, City of Tshwane director of enterprise data management, says: “The partnership between the CSIR and the City of Tshwane also demonstrates the important role that collaboration between government, academia, research institutions and broader civil society can play in strengthening public service delivery.

“Building a capable, responsive and data-driven state cannot be achieved by government alone. It requires partnerships that combine technical expertise, innovation and public-sector experience in service of residents. By working together, institutions are able to develop practical solutions that improve transparency, accountability and operational efficiency, while ensuring that technology and research are directed towards addressing real community needs and improving the daily lives of residents across Tshwane.”