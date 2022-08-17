Ask Bongani: Screen no show?

Is your monitor not displaying any content? BONGANI SITHOLE details the cause and solution

Q: No content is displayed on my monitor. What could be the cause?

A: If you’re having trouble with your monitor display, there are a few potential causes and solutions.

Most modern monitors have two cable connectors. One is for power and the other is for connecting to your computer. Connect the power cord to a reliable power source, such as a surge protector. Next, identify the correct input connector on your video cable. This is most likely the HDMI port or, in older models, the VGA port.

Once you have the correct input connector, connect the other end of the video cable to your computer. If your monitor has multiple input ports, you may need to use a display adapter. After connecting the cables, turn on the monitor and computer. If the problem persists, try restarting your computer.

If possible, test the monitor with another cable to isolate the issue. If you determine that it’s not the cable at fault, you’ll probably need to repair or replace the actual monitor. Most display problems are caused by a cable problem or a problem within the monitor itself.

In some cases, installing or updating the monitor’s driver, via your computer, may resolve connectivity and image issues. Of course, you’d need to connect it to another monitor.

To find out more about your display driver and download the latest version, visit your monitor manufacturer’s website and search for your display model.

If you have other display issues, such as flickering or distorted images, see “Troubleshooting image and display issues” or similar in the operating system of your computer when multiple displays are connected, one or more of the displays may not display the correct resolution. The error may be in display mode.

If the computer is set to dual display and the two displays have different native resolutions, one display will not have the correct picture quality. When you’re giving a presentation, choosing the resolution of the display your audience will see is your best bet, and you’ll have to compromise with a distorted image. The solution is to change the mode to Advanced. You can set the resolution for each screen individually, in case your laptop operating system gets it wrong.