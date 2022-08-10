Ask Bongani: Dust and water resistance functionality

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

BONGANI SITHOLE details IP rating for water and dust resistance with IP67, IP68 and IP69 distinctions

Q: I see more and more smartphones have an IP number for dust and water resistance. Is this essential?

A:

Technology devices often display a set of usage warnings, including how and where not to use them. The most common warning is to avoid using the device near water or dust as it may affect the functionality of the device. With the development of technology, the newest mid-range and high-end smartphones are dustproof and waterproof, rated via IP numbers.

An IP rating is a certification proving a product meets a certain standard of water and dust proofing/resistance, with the first digit representing dust resistance on a scale from 1 to 6, and the second water resistance on a scale of 1 to 9. An IP67 rating means it can be fully submerged in fresh water to a depth of 0.5 m, for 30 minutes, while an IP68 rating allows it to be submerged to a depth of 1.5 m for up to one hour. An IP69 device is rare and would give protection against high-pressure, high-temperature jets of water.

Having a dust and water resistant device has several benefits, including:

Using your device for a period of time under water;

Withstanding harsh environments;

Travelling outdoors with your device, for camping or desert hiking;

Durability – most dust and water resistant devices are stronger than the usual phones;

Taking your phone with you on a run, and sweating, you can still take calls and play with your phone, even in the rain; and since most water-resistant phones are also dust-resistant, you’re protected in all environments.