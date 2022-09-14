Ask Bongani: Phone to phone data transfer

BONGANI SITHOLE provides detailed instructions on how to transfer data from one phone to another with a different operating system.

Q: How do I transfer my data to a new phone if it doesn’t have the same operating system?

A: Huawei software developers have allowed data transfer from Huawei to iPhone if you are using a Huawei Android phone and wish to switch to an iPhone. Depending on the situation, some applications are better than others. Apple provides free software for moving data from Huawei phones to iPhones via the iOS app and Phone Transfer program.

Download Move to iOS and install it on your old Huawei phone.

Open it on Huawei and tap Continue > Agree > Next.

Set up your new iPhone until you reach the Apps & Data screen.

Tap Move Data from Android.

Tap Continue and wait for a ten-digit or six-digit code to appear.

Enter the code on your Huawei device.

Choose the content (contacts, SMS, photos, videos, etc) and wait.

Huawei files will start to transfer, and they will be placed in the appropriate locations on your new iPhone. Tap Continue to complete iPhone setup after the material has been transferred.

Phone Transfer was designed primarily to allow users to move files between iOS and Android devices. One phone will appear as the source device and the other as the target device when you connect both smartphones to a PC. The transferable data includes personal information like contacts, phone logs, and text messages as well as media items like videos, movies, voice memos, music, and images. The tool also has backup and erase capabilities.

Step 1: Connect both devices to a computer

When the software is launched users will find a clutter-free user interface and select the green phone-to-phone transfer option from the four offered modules to transfer data files from Android to iPhone.

The two devices will be immediately recognised by the computer, which will then display their respective icons on either side of the screen. If not, try re-establishing contact. Next, enable Android USB debugging mode, which is important for allowing some access to the data on the device.

Step 2: Select the date to be transferred

The app will begin scanning the data within the source Android phone after the two devices have properly connected. A list of transferable data files will appear when the scan is finished, including contacts, text messages, movies, music, photographs, and calendar.

Step 3: Begin data transfer between Android to IOS

When everything is ready, simply click the Start Copy button in the program’s bottom center. The app begins transferring files from the previous iPhone to the Android. A progress indicator that shows how long the data switching operation will take is displayed in a new window that opens. The duration might range from seconds to minutes, depending on the material being copied. Avoid disconnecting the device or losing power; otherwise, the data moving process will stop or the data will be partially transferred.

Huawei/Android phone to Huawei phone 1. Open up Phone Clone on both devices and select the “This is the old phone” option on your old device, and the “This is the new phone” option on your new device 2. Use your old phone to scan the QR code displayed on your new phone 3. Simply select the data you wish to transfer to start the process Tips Do not perform any operation on any of the devices during the clone process.