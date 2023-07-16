Adobe Firefly’s AI expands globally

The standalone Firefly web service now supports text prompts in over 100 languages, empowering users to generate high-quality images and text effects.

Adobe has expanded its Firefly family of creative generative AI models globally, to support text prompts in over 100 languages. This will enable users across the world to generate images and text effects using their native languages in the standalone Firefly web service. The service will also be localized in 20 languages, with versions in French, German, Japanese, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese available now.

The announcement broadens Firefly’s reach to millions of new users – spanning all experience levels – empowering them to confidently generate content that is designed to be safe for commercial use. Users have already generated over one billion assets on the Firefly website and in Photoshop, making these two of Adobe’s most successful beta releases in the company’s history.

For more than a decade, Adobe has purposefully developed AI innovations to transform its industry-leading creative tools, supercharging everything from initial exploration to ideation and production. The company has continued its creator-focused approach with Firefly as a creative co-pilot. Since its launch in March, Firefly has been integrated into Photoshop, Express and Illustrator, helping customers build their creative confidence by removing the barriers between imagination and blank page, and bringing even more precision, power, speed and ease directly into Creative Cloud applications and workflows.

“We’ve been amazed at how creators have been using Firefly to create more than a billion gorgeous images and text effects making it one of Adobe’s most successful betas ever in just over three months,” said Ely Greenfield, CTO, Digital Media at Adobe. “The announcement is about making Firefly accessible to more people in their preferred languages, so they can continue to leverage our unique model to bring their imagination to life and create the highest quality assets that are safe for commercial use.”

Firefly also provides:

Firefly for Enterprise is designed to be commercially safe and Adobe plans to enable businesses to custom train Firefly with their own branded assets, generating content in the brand’s unique style and brand language. Firefly for Enterprise addresses the surging demand of digital content at scale and helps enterprises streamline and accelerate content creation while optimising costs. The new company-wide offering enables every employee across an organisation, at any creative skill level, to use Firefly to generate beautiful, on-brand, ready-to-share content that can be seamlessly edited in Express or Creative Cloud. Enterprises also have the opportunity to obtain an IP indemnity from Adobe for content generated by certain Firefly-powered workflows allowing them to deploy it across their organisation with confidence. Transparency for digital content: As generative AI becomes more prevalent in everyday life, consumers deserve to know whether content was generated or edited by AI. Firefly content is trained on a unique dataset and automatically tagged with Content Credentials, bringing critical trust and transparency to digital content. Content Credentials are a free, open-source technology that serve as a digital “nutrition label” and can show information such as name, date and the tools used to create an image, as well as any edits made to that image. They remain associated with content wherever it is used, published or stored, enabling proper attribution and helping consumers make informed decisions about digital content. Content Credentials were designed by Adobe in partnership with the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI) and over 1,500 global members, including AFP, the Associated Press, the BBC, Getty Images, Leica, Microsoft, Nikon, Omnicom, Reuters, Stability AI, Spawning.ai, The Wall Street Journal, Universal Music Group (UMG) and more.

About Adobe and Artificial Intelligence

Adobe is making the world more creative, productive and personalised with AI as a co-pilot to amplify human ingenuity. Over the past decade, Adobe has delivered hundreds of AI-powered capabilities across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud, enabling customers to create, work and collaborate more efficiently.

The Firefly family of creative generative AI models brings even more precision, power, speed and ease directly into Adobe workflows. Firefly is the most differentiated generative AI offering in the market, trained on a unique dataset that generates commercially viable, professional-quality content.

Adobe Sensei GenAI services are redefining how businesses deliver customer experiences by delivering more speed and productivity across Adobe Experience Cloud workflows. Sensei GenAI will enable brands to instantly generate and modify text-based experiences across any customer touchpoint and leverage different LLMs. These innovations are anchored in Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), which brings customer data and content together across an organisation under one common language model.

As a trusted partner to individuals and businesses of all sizes, Adobe develops and deploys all AI capabilities with a customer-centric approach and according to its AI Ethics principles to ensure content and data transparency. Content Credentials provide “nutrition labels” for digital content and are a key pillar of Adobe’s AI principles.

For more information, visit www.adobe.com.