Bloemfontein gets airport upgrade

Photo courtesy Bram Fischer International Airport.

Partners in a new project have outlined plans to significantly expand Bram Fischer International Airport.

Bram Fischer International Airport is being positioned for a major scale-up, with plans targeting logistics, aviation, and commercial activity across the surrounding precinct.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality (MMM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the airport last week (16 March 2026), setting out a joint plan to scale up activity in and around the airport precinct.

The agreement signals more than routine planning. Both parties are positioning the airport as a larger logistics and investment hub, with expanded cargo handling, aviation-linked businesses, and private-sector development expected to follow.

The airport already connects the Free State to key domestic and international routes, but the new approach shifts focus towards turning the surrounding area into an active economic zone. ACSA’s airport city and aerotropolis strategy places the airport at the centre of broader development, linking transport infrastructure with business and industrial growth.

“Airports are powerful economic enablers that extend far beyond aviation operations,” says Faith Zwane, ACSA assistant general manager for Cluster 1. “Through this partnership with the MMM, we are aligning our development vision to ensure that Bram Fischer International Airport continues to serve as a strategic gateway for the Free State while unlocking new opportunities for investment, skills development, trade and job creation in the region.”

For Mangaung, the airport precinct forms part of a wider push to strengthen regional trade and attract investment. Plans include a dedicated logistics precinct, increased cargo capacity, and industries that rely on proximity to air transport.

Sello More, MMM city manager, says: “The airport node represents one of Mangaung’s flagship catalytic projects and is central to our vision of positioning the city as a logistics and investment hub. Through the development of a logistics precinct, expanded cargo capabilities and aviation-linked industries, we are strengthening regional value chains while supporting South Africa’s broader trade corridors. This MoU with ACSA provides an important framework for collaboration as we work together to unlock investment opportunities and drive economic diversification in the region.”

The MoU sets out how the two organisations will co-ordinate planning and development, but attention now shifts to execution. The next phase will focus on turning these plans into projects that expand capacity, draw investment, and reshape the airport precinct into a more active economic hub.