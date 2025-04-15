Cape Town named best airport in Africa

Photo courtesy Airports Company South Africa.

CT and Durban have been recognised among the best in African at the 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) was named Best Airport in Africa in the 2025 Skytrax World Airport Awards, announced last week during the Passenger Terminal Expo in Madrid, Spain.

CTIA, owned and operated by Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), also received awards for the Best Airport Staff Service in Africa, and Cleanest Airport in Africa.

Another SA entry, Durban’s King Shaka International Airport (KSIA), was named the Best Regional Airport in Africa. ACSA says this reaffirms KSIA’s status as a top-tier regional hub committed to delivering seamless and customer-focused airport experiences.

On this year’s World’s Top 100 Airports list, Singapore Changi Airport placed first, followed by Hamad International (Doha), Tokyo Haneda, Seoul Incheon, and Tokyo Narita. CTIA ranked 62, OR Tambo International Airport placed 75, and KSIA came in at 83.

“These awards, based on feedback from passengers of over 100 nationalities, who evaluated their experiences across more than 575 airports globally, is a reflection of the dedication of our teams and the faith that passengers continue to place in our airports,” said Mpumi Mpofu, CEO of ACSA.

Skytrax assesses key performance indicators across the entire passenger journey – from check-in, arrivals and transfers to shopping, security, and gate departure.

“Our goal is to provide a seamless, safe and enjoyable travel experience for all who pass through our airports. These recognitions affirm that we are on the right path and inspire us to continue raising the bar.”

The InterContinental Hotel at OR Tambo was named Best Airport Hotel in Africa, which ACSA says underscores a commitment to providing holistic travel experiences that extend beyond the terminal.

“ACSA extends its gratitude to every traveller who shared their experiences and cast their vote,” said Mpofu. “This vote of confidence reaffirms our commitment to acquiring, developing, and managing world-class airports that not only deliver exceptional customer experiences but also drive socio-economic development for South Africa.”