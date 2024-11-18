Cape Town airport wins Experience Award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

CTIA was up against four international competitors at the Airport Honours Award ceremony in Amsterdam last week.

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has won the Airport Experience Award at the Airport Honours Award ceremony in Amsterdam.

Held during the International Airports Summit last week, the awards saw CTIA up against four finalists in its category: GMR Hyderabad International Airport, Bahrain Airport Company, Alicante-Elche Airport, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

The Airport Experience category recognises airports that prioritise creating a positive and supportive environment for their employees, with the understanding that a motivated, well-equipped workforce plays a key role in delivering exceptional passenger experiences. This global accolade celebrates airports that provide their staff with outstanding facilities, growth opportunities, and recognition programmes that foster a culture of excellence.

Mark Maclean, regional general manager of Cluster 2 at Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says: “This award speaks to our core belief that a memorable passenger experience is driven by the people who work passionately to make each traveller feel welcome. We are creating an airport experience that truly reflects a customer centric culture.”

He says ACSA remains dedicated to fostering a world-class airport network and ensuring that its employees and customers alike experience the very best that South African aviation has to offer.

An industry judging panel was tasked with recognising excellence in airport experience, innovation, security, EDI, and sustainability. The Airport Honour Awards 2024 were chosen from over 100 entries. The shortlisted finalists, with winners, are:

Airport Innovation Award

GMR Hyderabad International Airport

Munich Airport

Bangalore International Airport

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Vancouver International Airport

Winner: Munich Airport

Airport Security Award

El Dorado International Airport

Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg

Newcastle International Airport

BH Airport (Confins Intl Airport)

Aeroporti di Roma

Winner: El Dorado International Airport

Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Award

OPAIN El Dorado Airport

Avports

Toronto Pearson

Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Winner: Toronto Pearson

Airport Experience Award

GMR Hyderabad International Airport

Bahrain Airport Company

Alicante-Elche Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Cape Town Airport

Winner: Cape Town Airport

Accessible Airports Award

Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport

Dubai Airports

London Stansted

Dallas Love Field

Ezeiza International Airport

Winner: Dallas Love Field

Sustainable Airport Award

Airport International Group – operator of Queen Alia International Airport

Quito Airport

Jersey Airport

Airport Authority Hong Kong

JFK IAT

Winner: Airport Authority Hong Kong

Airport Leader of the Future Award

Phil Forster, Managing Director, Teesside International Airport

Pablo Lopez Loeches, Head of Ideation and Entrepreneurship, Aena

Piétrick Voyer, Director of Operations, GAIA

Ken Buchanan, the Executive Vice President (EVP)

Winner: Piétrick Voyer, Director of Operations, GAIA