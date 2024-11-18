GadgetWings
Cape Town airport wins Experience Award
CTIA was up against four international competitors at the Airport Honours Award ceremony in Amsterdam last week.
Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has won the Airport Experience Award at the Airport Honours Award ceremony in Amsterdam.
Held during the International Airports Summit last week, the awards saw CTIA up against four finalists in its category: GMR Hyderabad International Airport, Bahrain Airport Company, Alicante-Elche Airport, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
The Airport Experience category recognises airports that prioritise creating a positive and supportive environment for their employees, with the understanding that a motivated, well-equipped workforce plays a key role in delivering exceptional passenger experiences. This global accolade celebrates airports that provide their staff with outstanding facilities, growth opportunities, and recognition programmes that foster a culture of excellence.
Mark Maclean, regional general manager of Cluster 2 at Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says: “This award speaks to our core belief that a memorable passenger experience is driven by the people who work passionately to make each traveller feel welcome. We are creating an airport experience that truly reflects a customer centric culture.”
He says ACSA remains dedicated to fostering a world-class airport network and ensuring that its employees and customers alike experience the very best that South African aviation has to offer.
An industry judging panel was tasked with recognising excellence in airport experience, innovation, security, EDI, and sustainability. The Airport Honour Awards 2024 were chosen from over 100 entries. The shortlisted finalists, with winners, are:
Airport Innovation Award
GMR Hyderabad International Airport
Munich Airport
Bangalore International Airport
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
Vancouver International Airport
Winner: Munich Airport
Airport Security Award
El Dorado International Airport
Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg
Newcastle International Airport
BH Airport (Confins Intl Airport)
Aeroporti di Roma
Winner: El Dorado International Airport
Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Award
OPAIN El Dorado Airport
Avports
Toronto Pearson
Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A.
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Winner: Toronto Pearson
Airport Experience Award
GMR Hyderabad International Airport
Bahrain Airport Company
Alicante-Elche Airport
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Cape Town Airport
Winner: Cape Town Airport
Accessible Airports Award
Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport
Dubai Airports
London Stansted
Dallas Love Field
Ezeiza International Airport
Winner: Dallas Love Field
Sustainable Airport Award
Airport International Group – operator of Queen Alia International Airport
Quito Airport
Jersey Airport
Airport Authority Hong Kong
JFK IAT
Winner: Airport Authority Hong Kong
Airport Leader of the Future Award
Phil Forster, Managing Director, Teesside International Airport
Pablo Lopez Loeches, Head of Ideation and Entrepreneurship, Aena
Piétrick Voyer, Director of Operations, GAIA
Ken Buchanan, the Executive Vice President (EVP)
Winner: Piétrick Voyer, Director of Operations, GAIA