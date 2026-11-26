Photo by Edwin Petrus on Unsplash.

An invitation to supply advanced scanners could lead to a transformation of airport security in South Africa, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

South African air travellers may eventually be able to leave laptops and liquids in their bags and pass through security in minutes, as airports prepare for a major technology overhaul. But don’t expect it this holiday season.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has invited suppliers to propose a new generation of security equipment for its nine airports, including 3D baggage scanners, automated screening lanes and full-body scanners.

The invitation, published on 6 November, promises to bring South Africa closer to the technology transforming security checks at international airports like London’s Heathrow and Amsterdam’s Schiphol.

Heathrow completed a £1-billion security upgrade in January, allowing passengers to leave laptops and liquids in their hand luggage. Individual liquid containers of up to two litres are now permitted, replacing the long-standing 100ml restriction.

Schiphol also allows passengers to leave electronics and liquids in their bags, although its 100ml limit is still in place. But that same airport provides a cautionary tale for ACSA. Schiphol’s CT scanners may speed up the screening process, but security staffing problems and passport-control delays still disrupt passenger journeys.

ACSA acknowledges that its existing set-up is becoming increasingly unreliable.

“The current equipment has reached the end of its life span and is prone to frequent breakdowns,” it states in the procurement document. “ACSA seeks to replace the old screening equipment with the latest technology available on the market.”

If it was only about buying a bunch of machines, we could be justified in being sleptical, But ACSA has laid out a roadmap for the future: “ACSA’s vision is to be the most sought-after partner in the world for the provision of sustainable airport management solutions by 2030. ACSA’s strategy is to create and operate world-class airports measuring up to international standards.”

The proposed replacement programme aims to improve passenger processing and reliability by going beyond X-rays.

Traditional airport X-ray machines produce two-dimensional images that security officers interpret – often idiotically. Passengers are often asked to remove objects that look innocuous – and are indeed innocuous.

Computed tomography (CT) scanners will, with a bit of luck and training, produce detailed three-dimensional images of baggage, allowing operators to rotate images and examine suspicious objects from different angles, without removing them from the bag.

The systems use advanced detection software to help identify prohibited items, but the improvement extends beyond the scanner.

Automated tray-return systems circulate empty trays back to passengers preparing for screening, reducing the delays caused when trays pile up at the other end of a security lane. Hello OR Tambo domestic departures?

The proposed lanes will also allow several passengers to prepare their belongings simultaneously, as at most American airports. That means a traveller struggling to remove a laptop will no longer delay everyone behind them. Hello OR Tambo international departures?

ACSA is also investigating centralised screening rooms, where officers can examine baggage images remotely instead of working next to individual scanners. This allows airports to allocate screening staff across multiple lanes.

Heathrow says its upgraded scanners eliminate the need for almost 16-million transparent plastic bags annually. In July, the airport reported that security waiting times were consistently below five minutes, although its scanners form only part of a wider passenger handling ecosystem.

ACSA’s proposed programme includes replacing full-body screening equipment and upgrading security checks for goods entering restricted areas.

But it will all take time. The tender specifications envisage three years for delivery and installation, followed by two years of warranty coverage and five years of comprehensive maintenance. Luckily, it won’t demand even more disruptive airport upgrades: suppliers must demonstrate that their equipment can fit into existing screening areas.

ACSA has specified an ideal security waiting time of five to ten minutes for economy-class passengers, based on international airport design guidelines. Faster screening has clear commercial implications. Passengers who spend less time in queues have more time in airport shops and restaurants, boosting revenue for airport operators.

Best of all, ACSA specifies how it wants travellers to feel as they pass through the new checkpoints. It wants to “Create security screening points that allow for less intrusiveness for the passenger”. In brackets, it adds this delightful aim: “Light and heart-warming to passengers; ensure passengers do not feel stressed and anxious.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, editor of GadgetWings, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”.