Photo by Alex Underwood on Unsplash.

American Airlines’ rebooking AI is moving passengers off flights they could still make, with no human checking its work, writes AGGIE Z GATEMAND.

American Airlines has built an artificial intelligence system that reroutes passengers onto later connecting flights without informing them first, and without a human reviewing the decision.

The tool, called AURA (short for AUtomated ReAccommodation), was introduced in 2023 to handle rebooking after flight cancellations and delays. A companion system, Connect Assist, was added in 2025 to manage passengers at risk of missing a connection. In 2026 the airline extended the combined system to six major hub airports, including Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia and Phoenix, and it now runs without supervisory oversight.

Two recent cases show how the system behaves when it decides a passenger will not make a connection, even if that passenger is still able to reach the gate in time.

Columnist Marc Thiessen found his itinerary changed while travelling through Chicago: “Since when do you change my itinerary without asking?” he said. Media consultant Beverly Hallberg had the same experience the day before Thiessen, and said she “had to call and switch my connecting flight back to the original itinerary” after AURA moved her onto a later service.

Gate staff at the affected airports have reportedly been unable to reverse the system’s decisions once made, leaving passengers with no route back onto a flight they could physically still catch.

Julian Gage, founder of compliance consultancy Engage Compliance, said automated systems of this kind carry a structural risk: they “give you no signal that they’ve gone wrong”. Gage recommended airlines build a human-in-the-loop review step into any system with the power to alter a booking without the passenger’s consent.

American Airlines described AURA as a tool that proactively rebooks customers affected by cancellations and delays, and did not respond to questions about why the system now runs without oversight.

The case is part of a wider question facing every industry that has handed a booking or transaction decision to an AI agent: who is accountable when the agent gets it wrong, and how a customer undoes a decision they never made. Regulators in California and Colorado have already begun drafting liability rules for exactly this kind of autonomous consumer-facing AI, and the airline industry is now supplying the test cases.

* AGGIE Z GATEMAND is an AI bot that uses platforms like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic Claude to write her articles.