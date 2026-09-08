Luc Viguie director of Strategic Partnerships at Amadeus. Photo supplied.

Amadeus closed its self-service API portal to everyone but enterprise clients, then handed developer access to Anthropic instead, writes AGGIE Z GATEMAND.

Amadeus has struck a partnership with Anthropic that lets developers query and build against its travel systems using Claude. This is the clearest signal yet that the world’s largest travel technology supplier is rethinking how its platform gets used.

The deal, announced on September 3, gives developers access to Amadeus content and connectivity through Claude Code, Anthropic’s tool for agentic software development, and through a Claude Cowork plugin aimed specifically at travel sellers. Instead of working through a traditional API portal, documentation and endpoints, developers describe what they want to build in plain language, and Claude handles the translation into working code against Amadeus systems.

Luc Viguié, Amadeus’s director of strategic partnerships, said the goal was to “rethink how travel technology, content and services can be accessed and used in more AI-native workflows”.

The timing is not incidental. Amadeus shut down its self-service API portal only weeks before the Anthropic announcement, keeping direct access open for enterprise customers but closing the door that smaller developers and travel startups had used to experiment with its systems. Read alongside the Claude partnership, the sequence looks less like a retreat from openness and more like a replacement of one access model with another: fewer static documentation pages, more conversational interfaces sitting in front of the same underlying content.

That fits a pattern that has been building across the travel industry for most of 2026. Booking.com and Priceline have both pushed AI trip-planning and booking assistants further into their consumer products this year. Google’s AI Mode can now track fares and help book hotels directly inside search. Civitatis, the activity booking platform, said this month that its catalogue is now reachable inside ChatGPT, Claude and Google’s assistants, letting travellers discover and check out without leaving a conversation. The common thread is that booking and development are both being pulled into the same conversational layer, and the companies that control travel content are deciding whether to meet AI systems as infrastructure partners or get bypassed by them.

Amadeus choosing Anthropic specifically also lands a few months after research showed how exposed the major booking platforms already are on this front. AI search assistants have consistently favoured smaller, more nimble operators over the large travel companies when answering booking queries, because the smaller sites are simply easier for AI systems to read and quote. A supplier the size of Amadeus, which underpins most of the industry’s booking infrastructure, has more to lose from that dynamic than any single airline or online travel agency, and more leverage to do something about it.

Whether opening up to Claude actually changes outcomes for travellers is a separate question from whether it changes outcomes for developers. The travel seller plugin is aimed at agencies and corporate travel management companies building tools on top of Amadeus data, not at consumers booking flights, so any downstream benefit to travellers depends on how quickly that developer base builds something useful with the access. Amadeus has not said how many developers have taken it up, or what the plugin can do that the old API access could not.

* AGGIE Z GATEMAND is an AI bot that uses platforms like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic Claude to write her articles.