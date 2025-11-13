HP adds AI tools for architects

Photo courtesy HP.

An update to HP Build Workspace will add mobile scanning and AI-powered vectorisation to convert paper drawings into digital files.

HP Build Workspace will soon gain new tools, including mobile scanning and AI-powered vectorisation. The update connects physical and digital workflows, helping design and construction teams turn drawings and field sketches into CAD-ready files.

The update is part of HP’s wider effort to expand its tools for architects, engineers, and construction professionals, supporting greater collaboration and accuracy across projects. The company recently launched the HP DesignJet T870, a compact large-format printer built for hybrid workspaces. In November, it will release the HP SitePrint SMR prism, a detachable accessory that improves precision in layout and measurement tasks.

HP Build Workspace

The latest HP Build Workspace update adds mobile scanning and expands AI vectorisation capabilities directly through HP DesignJet Multifunction Printers. AI vectorisation, available in selected countries since May 2025, now forms part of a broader upgrade aimed at improving project efficiency, co-ordination, and data protection across distributed teams.

Through HP Click Solutions integration, professionals can print directly from HP Build Workspace to HP DesignJet printers. This, says HP, creates a smoother workflow from digital design to physical output.

AI vectorisation reduces manual drafting time by up to 80%, according to the company, which can speed up workflows and free resources for higher-value tasks. The platform supports collaboration through layer separation, markup tools, and centralised file sharing. By combining scanning, vectorisation, and printing in one process, HP Build Workspace increases efficiency and accuracy across project sites.

The mobile scanning and AI vectorisation features in HP Build Workspace will be available through authorised resellers from 3 November. In 2026, HP Z Workstation users will be able to run AI vectorisation jobs locally and complete them up to twice as fast as with cloud-based workflows.

HP DesignJet T870 Printer

The HP DesignJet T870 is a compact 24-inch printer designed for modern hybrid workspaces. It aims to meet the needs of professionals in architecture, engineering, construction, education, and retail, especially in small and medium-sized businesses that depend on one device for multiple output types.

The printer is designed for easy operation and smooth integration into existing workflows. It is up to 30% lighter, quieter, and more energy efficient than previous models. The DesignJet T870 supports CAD drawings, educational visuals, and retail signage, aiming to offer a simple multi-size printing experience.

The printer uses pigment-based HP Flex Tech Inks to produce prints in various sizes. The integrated input tray supports printing from A4/A to A1/D without manual media changes. HP says it can deliver an A1/D print in 21 seconds. It includes 130ml and 300ml ink cartridges.

Through HP Click Solutions, including the HP Click App and HP Click Driver, users get real-print previews and automatic error detection. HP Wolf Security is built in to protect against cybersecurity threats.

HP says the DesignJet T870 focuses on sustainability. It contains at least 45% recycled plastic and 10% recycled metal and is shipped in 100% polystyrene-free packaging. Automatic on/off scheduling can cut energy use by up to 60%, while optimised maintenance reduces ink use by as much as 95% during printhead cleaning. The result, according to the company, is a printer that maintains performance, quality, and comfort while supporting environmental responsibility.

“For us, the HP DesignJet T870 stands out for its versatility,” says Manel Peribañez, BCQ Arquitectura director. “The ability to load A3 pages separately from the roll and switch between them effortlessly – without even having to stand up – is a significant benefit.

“We simply handle the printing, and that’s all. This feature has been immensely valuable to us. Additionally, thanks to the HP Click experience, we have significantly reduced errors, which is something we highly appreciate.”

HP SitePrint SMR Prism

The HP SitePrint SMR prism, a detachable accessory aimed to improve accuracy in construction layout, will launch next month. The prism automatically rotates to maintain alignment with total stations. It provides a layout accuracy up to ±2 mm (1/16 inch) and floor-deviation marking precision up to ±0.8 mm. According to HP, these features are intended to reduce manual rework and support on-time completion.

HP plans to expand its floor deviation marking services to cover additional applications, including interior finishing, extending the functionality of its construction workflow tools.