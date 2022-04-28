Afterimage completes Kickstarter Campaign

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The upcoming RPG adventure title has surpassed its original funding target by over 600%, and is set to release on consoles at the end of this year.

Developer Aurogon Shanghai announced today that its hand-drawn, 2D-animated action-adventure game Afterimage has wrapped up a very successful Kickstarter campaign raising over $92,000 surpassing the original goal of $14,978. Soaring past the initial funding goal in just 40 hours the Afterimage Kickstarter campaign saw support from over 2,500 backers, all of who have pushed the game to receive additional gameplay areas, a boss rush stage, cutscenes with dubbing, more accessories, an additional weapon class, and a new playable character. Afterimage has received the funding it needs to reach its full game potential – the free playable demo can be downloaded from Steam.

Inspired by legendary Metroidvania games like Castlevania: Symphony Of The Night and Ori and the Blind Forest, Afterimage takes place in the imaginative world of Engardin. Once a magnificent realm of magical life and fantastic beasts, the land has been ravaged by the folly of human ambition and warfare. A calamitous event has ruined the land, corrupting the souls and behaviour of native species and humans alike. Embark on a journey as Renee, a girl who lost her memory during the great catastrophe, as she retraces her steps to uncover past memories.

Afterimage has a playable demo available on Steam. Afterimage is launching at the end of 2022 to Windows PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information, visit: ​​https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/afterimage/afterimage-0