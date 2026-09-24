Look at what R5,000 buys in tech now

Photo by George Beridze on Unsplash.

A certified pre-owned iPhone XR is one of 160 devices showing how widely the affordable technology category now stretches, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

A certified pre-owned iPhone XR costs R4,499 through FNB Connect. An Apple Watch SE comes in at R4,924, AirPods Pro at R4,999 and a Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner at R4,299.

Together, they show how the R5,000 ceiling has expanded beyond entry-level gadgets. It now reaches older premium devices as well as current wearables, gaming products and useful technology for the home.

FNB Connect has assembled a range of more than 160 products below that price, stretching from phones and computers to health equipment. The selection provides an unusually broad snapshot of what South African buyers can find at a level that remains substantial for most households, but falls far below the price of a new flagship phone.

The iPhone supplies the obvious surprise. The XR went on sale in 2018 and belongs to an earlier generation of Apple hardware, but it remains an iPhone with access to Apple’s ecosystem of apps and services. FNB Connect offers certified pre-owned 64GB and 128GB models from R4,499.

That places it in the same price band as many new Android phones. The choice is between newer hardware from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei and Honor, or an older device carrying the Apple badge. FNB Connect’s new smartphones below R5,000 begin at R1,669 and reach R4,799.

The certification is a significant part of the iPhone proposition. Used phones can come with tired batteries and replacement parts of uncertain origin. FNB’s announcement gives no detail about its inspection process, warranty or minimum battery condition, so buyers should establish those points before purchasing.

FNB Connect began as the bank’s mobile virtual network operator, supplying its own SIMs and services over another operator’s network. It has since expanded into a technology retailer whose catalogue includes air fryers, medical devices, game controllers and printers.

Its sub-R5,000 range suggests that “affordable technology” has become a catch-all term. A R269 health device and R4,999 earphones occupy opposite ends of the household budget, even though both qualify under the same ceiling.

Sashin Sookroo, CEO of FNB Connect, said price alone no longer defines affordability.

“Affordability is no longer simply about finding the lowest price. It’s about having meaningful access and choice. FNB Connect offers technology across a broad range of categories and price points, from value-conscious purchases and certified pre-owned devices to premium brands such as Apple, Samsung and Bang & Olufsen.”

The catalogue backs that up with some unlikely neighbours. A Xiaomi 6.5-litre smart air fryer costs R999, while the company’s Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact sells for R2,199. Its Robot Vacuum Cleaner S40 costs R4,299.

Wearables begin with the Volkano Fizz Kids Watch at R469 and extend to the Garmin Forerunner 165 at R4,729. The Apple Watch SE slips below the ceiling with R76 to spare, while AirPods Pro use all but one rand of the R5,000 allowance.

Gaming choices include PS5 DualSense and Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers, Nintendo Switch Lite consoles and selected Thrustmaster accessories. Computing products below the ceiling start at R1,699 and go up to R4,599. The aim is clearly to capture technology spending across the household instead of waiting for a customer to replace a phone.

Health equipment is among the more unexpected categories. Products from Beurer start at R269 and include blood-pressure monitors, nebulisers, massage devices and TENS/EMS units, which use mild electrical impulses for pain relief or muscle stimulation.

The presence of these devices alongside gaming consoles and Apple accessories reflects how personal technology has spread through the home. A family’s technology budget may now cover schoolwork, exercise or healthcare, with the smartphone competing against all of them for the same pool of money.

FNB also gains from keeping those purchases inside its own ecosystem. Customers can pay with cash or eBucks, or use repayment periods ranging from three to 36 months. Compatible devices come with ready-to-use SIMs, and an eSIM can be activated digitally on supported products.

Qualifying customers may earn eBucks rewards and receive bonus data, although the value depends on the conditions attached to the purchase. These extras help FNB Connect compete on monthly affordability when the cash price remains beyond a customer’s immediate budget.

For buyers, the range creates a different problem: comparing products that have little in common beyond their price. A pre-owned iPhone, a current smartwatch and a household appliance each offer a very different kind of value. The R5,000 label makes them look comparable without answering which purchase will remain useful for longest.

The iPhone XR illustrates the trade-off most clearly. It offers entry into Apple’s ecosystem at the price of a mid-range Android phone, but its age makes battery condition, warranty cover and remaining software support part of the buying decision. The cheapest route to a premium brand can demand more homework than buying a new budget device.

Sookroo said customers were spreading their spending across a broader mix of technology: “Whether it’s a laptop for studying, a smartwatch for health and fitness, a smartphone to stay connected or headphones for entertainment, customers are looking for technology that helps them work, learn, connect and enjoy more of what matters to them.”

* Guido Russo is writer and contributor for Gadget.