African AI education ideas get $25k route to market

Photo courtesy Injini.

Injini is recruiting teams from nine Southern African countries to develop AI tools for schools and learners, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

African founders with ideas for using artificial intelligence in education are being offered a route from concept to a tested product, with $25,000 in seed funding available to each of the five strongest ventures.

Cape Town-based education technology incubator Injini has opened applications for its AI for Education Venture Builder and Incubation Program. The eight-month programme will begin with 12 teams and take them through research, product development and live testing. Five will then enter a three-month incubation phase and receive equity-free funding.

The programme is supported by philanthropic funder Coefficient Giving and is aimed at prospective founders in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Applicants need to be at the idea stage, with a concept that has yet to be launched. Injini is looking for teams that combine the ability to build a product with first-hand knowledge of an education problem and the commercial or operational skills needed to create a viable venture.

“We’ve spent years engaging with brilliant people across the region who understand education problems intimately, but lack the team, capital, or clear path to build a solution,” said Injini executive director Krista Davidson.

“Add to this that Africa is significantly underrepresented in the data training AI tools. If we don’t build our own solutions now, we risk EdTech that simply doesn’t work for African classrooms. This venture builder is aimed at closing these gaps.”

That risk is especially acute in a region where schools contend with teacher shortages, weak foundational literacy and numeracy, multiple home languages, limited connectivity and the cost of devices. AI products trained mainly on material and users from other parts of the world may struggle with local languages, curricula and classroom conditions.

Injini has divided the programme into five areas: foundational learning; teacher capacity and classroom support; learner pathways and future opportunities; inclusion and access; and engagement across the education sector.

During the first five months, all 12 teams will test the problem they want to solve and carry out research among prospective users. They will then design a solution, build a functional minimum viable product, or MVP, and conduct a live pilot. An MVP is an early working version with enough features to test whether people can use it and find it valuable.

The teams will receive specialist support with user testing, branding, business planning, and monitoring and evaluation. The pilot phase is intended to provide evidence from actual use, which should help Injini distinguish a workable education product from an appealing AI demonstration.

The five teams selected for the second phase will enter incubation from April to June 2027. They will work on a market-ready product, strengthen the commercial model and prepare a strategy for reaching customers. Each will receive $25,000 without giving up equity in the business.

Injini prefers applications from teams of at least three co-founders, although it will consider smaller and larger groups. Each team must cover three core functions: a technical builder, a person with lived experience or deep knowledge of the education problem, and a commercial or operations lead.

Every member must have at least two years of relevant work experience and be able to participate fully for the duration of the programme. A few sessions will be held in Johannesburg, with attendance costs covered.

Applications opened on 7 September and close on 27 September 2026. Injini says it will assess them as they are received, giving prospective founders an incentive to apply before the deadline.

“For this program, we are looking for people who’ve lived close to a real education problem: a teacher who’s watched literacy gaps widen for years, a developer who’s tried to build something for a school and hit a wall, someone who has an idea of why the current tools don’t work and wants to change that,” said Davidson.

“If that’s you, and you can pull together a small team to build with, this programme is designed to take you from a good idea to a working, tested venture.”

For more information, visit https://injini.africa/ai-for-education

* Guido Russo is writer for Gadget.co.za.