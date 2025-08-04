Aerial robotics transform industrial maintenance

Photo supplied.

Drones are removing the risk from jobs that often involve hazardous heights, heavy equipment and costly downtime, writes AMANDA RAZANI.

Industrial maintenance has always carried high risks, particularly when it comes to tasks such as painting, power washing or inspecting large infrastructure. From oil refineries and shipyards to towering water tanks and power lines, these jobs often involve hazardous heights, heavy equipment and costly downtime.

But advancements in aerial robotics are transforming this landscape and making industrial work safer, faster and more efficient.

At the forefront of this shift is a class of drones designed specifically for heavy-duty applications like spray painting and high-pressure cleaning. These drones are highly engineered robotic platforms powered by specialized software that aids them in delivering precision and consistency at levels previously unattainable.

“Without software, the drone is just a brick. It doesn’t do much of anything. So, the software is what makes it special, what makes it magical, what makes it do the amazing things that it’s able to do out there in the world,” says Robert Dahlstrom, founder and CEO of drone developer Apellix.

The real-world applications of this technology are extensive. These aerial robots are now operating in 21 countries, supporting industries ranging from maritime to energy infrastructure. They can autonomously clean or paint structures that are either too tall, too remote or too complex for traditional access methods like scaffolding or lifts. This mobility has proven especially valuable in environments where geometry or accessibility would normally demand extensive setup time and labor.

“It does things that historically have been impossible or difficult to do,” says Dahlstrom. “And one of the advantages, because it is small and mobile, is it doesn’t really care about complicated geometry. If you’re trying to scaffold something or bring in a lift or bring in a crane and you’ve got a complicated geometric structure, it takes a lot of moving things around to be able to get people at elevation. But the drone doesn’t care. It can fly around complicated geometries very simply and easily.”

Safety and cost savings

One of the most compelling aspects of drone-based maintenance is the enhanced safety profile. Workers no longer need to operate at dangerous heights or on unstable structures. A recent case study in Wooster, Ohio, highlights the impact. A water tower was partially cleaned using traditional methods and partially cleaned using drones. Both methods achieved the same level of cleanliness, but the drone-cleaned side was found to be much safer and more efficient. By extending the life of the coating on the tower by around five years, the city could also save an estimated $100,000 in future maintenance costs.

“The benefits are great because it’s faster, safer and cheaper,” says Dahlstrom. “There’s no one at risk, so they’re not at risk of falling. It’s just a lot of positives for this industry with the drone use.”

Globally, industries have been quick to see the potential. Drones are being used to clean ships, inspect oil storage tanks and even wash the insulators on power transmission lines. These are tasks that previously required helicopters or cranes. In Israel, Dahlstrom says, one company used drones to remove 20 years of coal ash from a fragile rooftop that couldn’t support human workers or heavy equipment. Such examples underscore the ability of these aerial systems to accomplish tasks that were previously considered unfeasible or prohibitively dangerous.

Precision for advanced coatings

The push toward precision painting is another area where these drones are making an impact. Industrial spray painting requires consistent distance, angle and speed to ensure uniform coverage and adherence to manufacturer specifications. Dahlstrom compares this challenge to building self-driving cars.

Dahlstrom says: “I tell people, developing the spray-painting drone in some respects is a lot harder than self-driving cars. A self-driving car, you tell it to stop, it stops. You tell a drone to stop; it falls out of the air.”

What makes this technology even more promising is its ability to work with advanced coatings that go beyond aesthetics. For instance, there are nanotechnology-based paints that can help combat air pollution by breaking down harmful compounds like carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides.

These coatings, when applied to urban infrastructure, can help reduce smog levels, improving public health. The potential applications for coating miles of highway walls, commercial buildings and public infrastructure to actively clean the air, are vast.

Global impact and the future of work

As industries continue to modernise, the adoption of aerial robotics could have a ripple effect across multiple sectors. For municipalities, the combination of extended asset lifespan and reduced labor risks can lead to significant long-term savings. For private enterprises, drones offer a scalable way to handle maintenance without interrupting operations. For workers, this technology represents a step toward reducing workplace fatalities and injuries.

Dahlstrom believes this shift is long overdue.

“This is 2025. Why are there still people hanging on ropes off the side of buildings or on lifts cleaning or painting if we have drones that can do that, if we have robotic systems that can do that? So that’s my mission, to push this into the world and get people down off of elevation, put their feet on the ground where they’re safe, have the robots out there doing the work instead.”

Looking ahead, as more industries recognise the operational and safety benefits of aerial robotics, we could see broader integration of these systems, particularly as AI, autonomy and materials science continue to advance.

With the ability to tackle dangerous, labour-intensive and time-consuming tasks, drones are no longer just tools for aerial photography or surveillance. They could soon become a cornerstone of industrial innovation, reshaping the way we maintain and protect critical infrastructure across the globe.

* Amanda Razani is a freelance journalist and podcast host with a strong background in technology media, and is co-founder and board member of the Concho Valley Technology Alliance.