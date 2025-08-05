Free course provides tech skills to protect parks

Photo courtesy connected conservation Foundation.

The Connected Conservation Foundation’s online programme trains participants to use digital tools for modern conservation challenges.

Connected Conservation Foundation (CCF) has launched a free online course to help kick-start local careers in conservation technology. The Protected Area Technician (PAT) Training Program, in collaboration with Cisco Networking Academy, includes sponsorships and in-field internships.

The training programme provides necessary skills to set up and maintain a wide range of conservation technologies. These digital tools are crucial in tackling nature loss in today’s conservation environments, helping detect threats like poaching and deforestation, monitor environmental conditions, and supporting community-led stewardship of vital natural resources.

Conservation is becoming increasingly data driven. Real-time digital tools such as sensors, satellites, AI, and analytics, all based on secure connectivity, are transforming how we protect and restore nature. With this shift comes a growing need for skilled protected area technicians to install, maintain and manage these systems and keep critical data flowing.

“We’re excited to welcome and support the next generation of conservation tech leaders,” says Doc Watson, chairman and founder of CCF. “As a Protected Area Technician, you’ll keep teams connected, systems secure, and data flowing, making a real difference on the ground.”

Free training, global access

The PAT Program offers a fully online, flexible pathway from beginner to advanced certification, free of charge. Through ten expert-led courses, learners will develop vendor-agnostic skills in sensor deployment, networking, off-grid infrastructure, cybersecurity, data management and integration.

CCF says this is the essential toolkit for a tech-powered conservation career.

Course content developed by industry leaders

Created in collaboration with leading professionals in conservation technology, the programme is backed by globally recognised associates, including Cisco Networking Academy, Sabi Sand Nature Reserve, African Parks and EarthRanger (AI2), providing a network of expert consultants.

“Our decade-long partnership with CCF has evolved from protecting rhinos to safeguarding entire landscapes and now training new conservation champions in local communities,” says Fran Katsoudas, chief people, policy and purpose officer at Cisco. “This is what real impact looks like – education and innovation coming together to protect the natural world and empower those who care for it.”

The Open University has been a key supporting partner in guiding CCF to embed Cisco Networking Academy content in the PAT curriculum, helping experts harness and utilise these courses.

Sponsorships for tech-powered conservation careers

In September 2025, CCF will launch an open call for sponsored internships. In January 2026, judges will award twenty top applicants with fully funded sponsorships for hands-on field training. From this cohort, five graduates will win two-month internships at leading African protected areas, gaining real-world experience, expert mentorship and valuable industry connections.

Scholarship applications open in September 2025. Candidates are required to complete the online course before training begins in March 2026 and will be selected based on CVs, practical assessments and interviews, reviewed by CCF’s technical experts.

Ten years of innovation

Over the past ten years, CCF and Cisco, alongside local field collaborators, have implemented cutting-edge conservation technologies to strengthen the protection and management of 35 conservancies across 15 countries.

Their collaboration advances nature-positive outcomes through a holistic digital approach, providing infrastructure alongside education for local communities, digital skills training and the creation of technology-based job opportunities.