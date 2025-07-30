US uncertainty hits global business travel

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New research reveals declining optimism in corporate travel as companies cut trips, shift meetings, and adapt to rising uncertainty.

Optimism across the business travel sector is continuing to decline. More companies that send employees on work trips now expect reduced travel volumes and spending, particularly for international travel.

This is revealed in new research by the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), in a poll that tracks the sentiment and impact of US government actions on business travel. The July results unveil ongoing shifts from GBTA’s initial April 2025 poll.

Nearly half of global travel suppliers now anticipate revenue losses (up from 37% three months ago), while more organisations are cancelling or relocating meetings from the US and/or shifting to virtual formats. US policy developments – such as trade tariffs, entry restrictions and cross-border advisories – are driving companies to reassess travel plans, tighten budgets and explore markets outside the US.

As US government actions continue to reshape the global landscape, the business travel industry continues to navigate growing uncertainty and shifting strategies for the remainder of 2025.

“This latest poll shows the business travel industry and corporate travel programs and professionals actively adapting to shifting geopolitics and evolving US policies,” says GBTA CEO Suzanne Neufang. “While overall demand currently remains resilient, the results underscore how economic uncertainty and US government actions continue to send ripple effects across the global travel landscape.”

GBTA’s July poll, conducted from 16 to 27 June, surveyed 951 corporate travel managers, suppliers, TMCs, and other industry professionals across 45 countries and six regions. These include North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East/Africa.

GBTA July poll key takeaways

Supplier revenue concerns deepen

Showing a divergence in spending and revenue outlooks, almost half (48%) of suppliers expect a drop in business travel revenue, with an average decline of 17% (versus 18% in April). This is up sharply from 37% in April, with lodging suppliers the most concerned as over half (58%) are anticipating revenue decreases.

Business travel volume outlook softens slightly, international travel more vulnerable

One-third of buyers (34%, slightly up versus 29% in April) continue to expect the number of business trip taken at their company will decline in 2025, as a result of US government actions. Among those who expect a decline this year, there is little change in the average volume decrease anticipated (19%, versus 21% in April).

International business travel is more likely to be impacted than domestic travel. Half of respondents (49%) expect declines in their international business travel versus 23% for their domestic/intra-regional business travel – citing anticipated decreases, on average, of 19% and 21% respectively.

Impact on spending remains concerning

Business travel spending outlook stayed relatively consistent compared with three months ago – with one-third of buyers (31%, versus 27% in April) expecting declines in their company’s business travel expenditures (17% on average, down from 20% in April).

Divergence in travel buyer, supplier and regional optimism

Optimism for the remainder of 2025 remains muted, both globally and regionally. Industry optimism declined slightly to 28%, down from 31% in April, and significantly lower than November 2024 at 67%. Declines in optimism are particularly significant in Asia Pacific (27%, down from 40% in April).

Buy-side corporate travel manager optimism stayed relatively consistent (29%, vs 28% in April) while supplier and TMC optimism dropped several points to 27% (versus 36% in April).

Increasing concerns around safety, budgets and travel willingness

The top two long-term concerns cited by respondents paced the same including higher travel costs (55% versus 54% in April) and increased administrative burdens (47%, versus 46% in April).

However, concerns increased in the areas of safety and duty of care (46%) and border detentions (31%), both up 9 points since April. Budget cuts (44%) and decreased willingness of non-US employees to travel to the U.S. (41%), were both up 4 points from April to July.

Cancelled, relocated and virtual meetings on the rise

As a result of US government actions, there have been across the board increases from April to July in global travel buyers who say they have: Cancelled US-based meetings (18%, up from 13%) or events (17%, up from 10%) Relocated meetings (13%, up from 8%) or events (12%, up from 6%) outside the US Cancelled sending employees to US-based events (20%, up from 10%) Shifted meetings or events online (24%, up from 19%)



Are companies seeking new trade partners outside the US?

One-third (35%) of non-US based industry professionals say their organisation is traveling or plans to travel for business to meet with potential new trade partners or vendors outside of the US

Europe and APAC are the top regions for companies seeking new trade partners outside the US, by 70% and 53% of respondents respectively.

When the impact gets personal

One in five travel buyers globally (18%) say employees have declined US-based business trips due to concerns related to US government actions.

Over a third of global respondents (35%) now say they personally know someone whose travel has been affected by US policy changes, up from 23% in April.