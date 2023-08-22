Suzuki Fronx takes on the crossover frontier 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

It hugs the curves and bends like a good lover, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Suzuki South Africa last week launched the Fronx, a name inspired by the words “frontier”, representing Suzuki’s pioneering role in the market segment, and “crossover”, usually represented by an “x”.

Essential styling elements can be found across all Suzuki Fronx models. These include 16″ alloy wheels, roof rails, a rear roof-mounted spoiler with a shark fin antenna, high-mounted daytime running lights, and colour-matched side mirrors. However, not all models come with the same technology on board.

It is available in four versions at launch: Fronx GL, with a choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission, and the more luxurious Fronx GLX, with the same two transmission options.

Test-driving the Suzuki Fronx GL around the ever-bending roads between Wellington and Malmesbury, it had superb road holding with no threat of ever letting go of the safety features or road. The car hugged the bends and curves, like a good lover, ensuring safety with features like ESP (electronic stability programme), hill hold control, and ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution.

The 1.5-liter petrol engine delivered excellent performance and fuel efficiency.

All models feature a leather-clad multifunction steering wheel with Bluetooth, audio, and cruise control buttons. All versions also come with electric windows front and rear, automatic climate control with rear-seat ventilation, central locking, electric power steering, dual rear-mounted USB charging points, and a center console box that doubles as an armrest and storage compartment.

However, the GL falls short on technology, with an infotainment screen only providing the basics of Bluetooth-connected phone and music.

On the other hand, the Fronx’s lightweight construction contributes to a favourable power-to-weight ratio. You can choose between a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission.

The GLX models, includes keyless entry with push-button start, wireless charging, head-up display, dual illuminated vanity mirrors, additional cabin and footwell lighting, and a larger 9″ infotainment system. This system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, I did not get a chance to test the GLX.

The pricing gap between the GL and GLX is not vast, suggesting the better technology specs on the GLX may provide better value for money.

Pricing and warranty

Suzuki Fronx includes a 5-year/200,000 km promotional mechanical warranty, a 4-year/60,000 km service plan, a comprehensive 5-year roadside assistance plan, and a 6-year unlimited kilometer anti-corrosion warranty, providing peace of mind for buyers.

Pricing:

Fronx 1.5 GL Manual R279,900 incl VAT

Fronx 1.5 GL Automatic R299,900 incl VATFronx 1.5 GLX Manual R315,900 incl VAT

Fronx 1.5 GLX Automatic R335,900 incl VAT