Jimny connects old-school and new world

The stripped-down option of the Suzuki off-road charmer still keeps up with the times, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

In a world where car enthusiasts constantly seek the thrills of revving engines in a compact, off-road package, the Suzuki Jimny 1.5 GL MT carries the torch of simplicity and rugged charm. A stalwart little 4×4 with a boxy silhouette and unapologetically functional design, it harks back to a time when driving was more about adventure than automation.

The manual version of the 5-door Jimny, sporting a modest 1.5-litre engine, offers a straightforward yet capable setup. It delivers 75 kW (approximately 102 horsepower) and 130 Nm of torque, enough to propel this nimble vehicle through challenging terrains. Safety features, though basic, are robust and include dual airbags and anti-lock braking system, coupled with practical tech like manual air conditioning and power windows.

Suzuki keeps it simple here, focusing on what’s essential for an off-road enthusiast rather than overwhelming with luxury.