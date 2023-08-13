Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Acer’s new Aspire 5 Spin 14 laptop is great for a range of user styles, with its fully foldable touchscreen display, writes JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

The Aspire 5 Spin 14 is the newest addition to Acer’s line of laptops. It has a strong grey metallic look, which makes it durable and attractive. Beyond its visual allure, the laptop boasts a touchscreen with a 14-inch WUXGA 60hz display. Aside from a vivid colour display, it is smooth to the touch. The hinge facilitates a complete folding of the screen onto the keyboard, transforming the device into a tablet. This dual design enhances the versatility for a variety of a user’s work styles.

The laptop features an active stylus pen that slot into its base. This tool presents an alternative to screen interaction with one’s fingers, a noteworthy advantage given that touchscreens often become dirty. The stylus has an extra button that adapts its functionality based on the active program, providing an intuitive and context-sensitive control. However, the stylus is somewhat uncomfortable to use.

The laptop that we tested featured 8GB of RAM, although a 16GB variant is also on offer. The device exhibited no signs of strain even when handling numerous browser tabs, expansive Excel spreadsheets, or multiple operating background applications. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel CoreTM i7 CPU, and an Intel Iris Xe Graphics GPU, resulting in a fluid performance underscored by swift loading times.

The keyboard is backlit, and typing is a comfortable experience. The touchpad offers smooth navigation, and integrates a fingerprint scanner without impeding its usability.

The device is home to multiple ports: thunderbolt 4 Type C, two USB As, HDMI 2.1, 3,5mm audio jack, and K lock. It features WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5,1. The array of ports, and connectivity features, provide for a well-rounded machine.

The Spin 14 features a 1080p FHD camera, but we had camera issues with the provided test product and were unable to test this feature.

What does it cost?

The Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14 is available at a recommended retail price of R19,999 from Takealot or Shopace.

Why does it matter?

The Acer Aspire 5 Spin 14 laptop provides for greater flexibility in one’s user style, with its 360-degrees convertible touchscreen. It is a great choice for those needing a vivid touchscreen display with a wide range of motion.

What are the biggest negatives?

Display refresh is limited to 60hz.

Stylus is uncomfortable to use.

Camera did not function, despite troubleshooting.

What are the biggest positives?