‘Bring your own (AI) model’ with EinsteinGPT

Salesforce has announced the general availability of Einstein Studio, a “bring your own model” (BYOM) solution that enables companies to use their custom artificial intelligence (AI) models to power any sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT application within Salesforce.

Einstein Studio makes it easy for data science and engineering teams to manage and deploy AI models more efficiently and at a lower cost. Companies can use their proprietary company data from Salesforce Data Cloud to train models from Salesforce’s ecosystem of curated AI models, including Amazon SageMaker from Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud’s Vertex AI, and other AI services.

Einstein Studio trains AI models on proprietary customer data from Data Cloud, the first real-time data platform for CRM. Through this BYOM solution, customers will be able to use their custom AI models alongside turnkey LLMs (large language models) provided through Einstein GPT, enabling them to deliver comprehensive AI fast.

Salesforce provided the following information:

Why it matters: Companies across every industry are rushing to integrate AI as IT leaders anticipate an enormous impact on their business. However, nearly 60% say they are still a year or two away from implementing AI solutions. And according to a Gartner press release. “On average, 54% of AI projects make it from pilot to production.”

The solution: Einstein Studio makes it faster and easier to run and deploy enterprise-ready AI across every part of the business, bringing trusted, open, and real-time AI experiences to every application and workflow.

How it works: With Einstein Studio, companies can leverage their proprietary, real-time customer data from the Data Cloud to train AI models that solve specific business needs. And with Einstein Studio’s BYOM solution, companies can train their preferred AI model with Data Cloud, which connects all customer data from any source and automatically harmonises that data into a single customer profile that adapts to each customer’s activity in real time for use across any department.

Einstein Studio makes it faster to train AI models by providing pre-built, zero-ETL integration, which reduces the complexity of moving data between platforms. Einstein Studio allows technical teams to simply “point and click” to access their data in Data Cloud, then build and train their custom AI models for use across Salesforce applications. This process provides current and relevant customer data to inform AI predictions and auto-generate content.

Einstein Studio provides a control panel for managing the use of AI models, empowering data scientists and engineers to govern how their data is exposed to AI platforms for training.

Einstein Studio’s zero-ETL framework allows companies to power their custom AI models without the need for time-consuming data integration across systems. This means Data Cloud can connect to other AI tools without the extract, transform, and load (ETL) process, saving customers time and money while accelerating AI implementation.

Go deeper: With Einstein Studio, companies can:

Drive revenue, reduce churn, and provide exceptional customer experiences. Customers can leverage all of their data to power AI capable of delivering highly personalised customer interactions across every brand channel.

Increase data team productivity with preferred tools to build machine learning models. Customers already using Amazon SageMaker or Google Cloud’s Vertex AI to build models can use Salesforce data to train those models via Data Cloud.

Get more from existing data — no custom integration required. By making Salesforce data easily accessible to their existing AI tools, companies can use their customer data to build more powerful machine learning models.

Maximise existing IT expertise and AI investments. Einstein Studio enables teams to invoke their custom AI models from Data Cloud. Using the power of the Salesforce Platform, users can turn AI models into actionable insights, helping guide Flow automations, trigger Apex code, or inform sales reps and contact centre agents with AI outputs surfaced across the Lightning experience.

Businesses in any industry can more quickly maximise their AI and data investments to create personalised experiences, increase efficiency, and save money, for example: