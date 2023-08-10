Lenovo mobile workstations get AMD power

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The newest ThinkPad workstations are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen PRO 7040 Series mobile processors, with NVIDIA graphics optional.

The latest AMD Ryzen PRO 7040 Series Mobile processors power new additions to Lenovo’s ThinkPad mobile workstation portfolio. And NVIDIA RTX professional graphics are optional.

The new ThinkPad P16v, P16s Gen 2 and P14s Gen 4 complement a range of models announced in May 2023, offering a broader choice in mobile workstation PC solutions.

The ThinkPad P Series devices promise “breakthrough performance, premium design, and durability for demanding workflows. They cover a variety of price points and include support for Windows 11 and several flavours of Linux. AMD PRO technologies and Ryzen AI are available on select models, and opens up enhanced AI-driven features for advanced collaboration.

The new models include (as provided by Lenovo):

ThinkPad P16v: A powerful workstation for creators who require more power to handle large workloads and multitask with ease. It features up to AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 7040 HS Series Mobile processors, up to the NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation laptop GPU for mobile workstations, and a dual thermal outflow that maximises cooling. It also offers a range of display options, including a super bright 800 nit IPS panel with low blue light, and the latest chip-to-cloud security features to help protect valuable data and identity on the move.

ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 and P16s Gen 2: Mobile workstations for highly mobile professionals, educators, and students who seek an ideal mix of performance and power at a comfortable price point without compromising security or durability. They are available in Black or Storm Grey and feature up to AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7040 Series Mobile processors with an integrated AMD Radeon 700M Series GPU. They also have several display options, including OLED and low blue light displays, an optional 5MP camera, as well as a range of battery options to support hybrid workers.

Lenovo also offers a comprehensive portfolio of services to support and safeguard workstation investment, including Lenovo’s TruScale Device as a Service (DaaS) model, warranty upgrades and extensions, and Lenovo Premier Support Plus that offers direct access to Lenovo’s best technicians.

“Our latest workstations are designed to help our customers make a difference and drive a positive long-lasting impact in their fields, whether it’s research and design, engineering and finance, media and entertainment, healthcare and education, or anything else,” says Yugen Naidoo, country manager for Southern Africa at Lenovo South Africa. “We are committed to delivering human-centric innovations that empower our customers to unleash their potential with ThinkPad mobile workstations.”

Matthew Unangst, AMD senior director of commercial client and workstation, says: “Mobile workstations provide state-of-the-art computing experiences needed for design, simulation, and content creation. We are very excited to provide the latest Ryzen PRO 7040 Series Mobile processors with the world’s first integrated AI engine on a Windows x86 processor to Lenovo. AMD-powered ThinkPad mobile workstations will support users to maximise their productivity, while helping transform the future of work with Ryzen AI.”

The new workstations are available from this month (August 2023).

* For more information, visit: www.lenovo.com/workstations.