Asus opens custom G700 PC builds in SA

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Buyers can choose from Nvidia GeForce RTX and Radeon graphics options before ordering the Intel Core Ultra-based ROG PC.

Product of the Day

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has launched a configurable ROG G700 (2025) desktop in South Africa.

The Build It Your Way option allows customers to configure the gaming PC before placing an order, with hardware options selected according to performance requirements and budget.

The desktop is aimed at gamers, creators and PC users who need higher frame rates, faster content creation workflows or a workstation that can be upgraded over time.

The ROG G700 is built on Intel’s Core Ultra platform and supports Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics options. The system is housed in a full-tower chassis with a tool-less design, intended to make maintenance and future upgrades easier.

The chassis includes airflow and cooling features for high-performance components, along with the design styling associated with Asus Republic of Gamers systems.

Asus ROG G700 (2025) gaming PC specifications:

Operating system: Windows 11 Home.

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 225F 3.3GHz.

Graphics: Up to Asus GeForce RTX 5090 ROG Astral 32GB OC.

Memory: 16GB DDR5 U-DIMM.

Maximum memory: 128GB.

Storage: 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Networking: Realtek RTL8125BG 10/100/1000/2500Mbps.

Cooling: Liquid CPU cooler.

GPU options include:

Asus RTX 3050 Dual 6G OC.

Asus GeForce RTX 5050 Dual 8G OC.

Asus GeForce RTX 5060 Dual 8G.

Asus GeForce RTX 5060 Prime 8G.

Asus GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Dual 16G OC.

Asus GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Prime 16G.

Asus GeForce RTX 5070 Prime 12GB OC.

Asus GeForce RTX 5070 TUF Gaming 12GB.

Asus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti TUF Gaming 16G.

Asus GeForce RTX 5080 Prime 16GB.

Asus GeForce RTX 5080 TUF Gaming 16GB.

Asus GeForce RTX 5090 ROG Astral 32GB.

Asus Radeon RX 7600 Dual OC EVO 8GB.

Asus Radeon RX 9060 XT Dual 16GB.

Asus Radeon RX 9060 XT Prime OC 16GB.

Asus Radeon RX 9070 XT TUF Gaming OC 16GB.