Acer fuses affordability with reliability

Photo: JASON BANNIER

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 offers a solid user experience, though it may require a brief adjustment period, writes JASON BANNIER.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a midrange laptop designed for students and professionals who need a capable device for juggling applications. Running on ChromeOS and powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor with 8GB of RAM, it handles light to moderate workloads smoothly – but the device may require some time for users to fully familiarise themselves with its interface.

It is well-suited for productivity and everyday tasks, making it useful for some research, multitasking with multiple tabs, streaming, and running Android apps. However, it is not designed for heavy software like advanced video editing tools or high-end gaming.

Display

The Chromebook features a 15.6” full HD display (1080p) that delivers sharp and clear colours. With good visibility on maximum brightness, it delivers an excellent experience when streaming videos. While the experience is commendable for light photo editing and web browsing, it is limited by its 60Hz refresh rate.

This device lacks a touchscreen, a feature that would enhance the user experience. However, a touchscreen variant is available as an option.

Connectivity and feel

The device is equipped with a range of ports, including a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C ports, and HDMI, with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 ensuring fast and reliable connectivity. However, it lacks an Ethernet port and microSD slot.

The design is durable and eco-friendly, meeting MIL-STD 810H standards for resilience, and including recycled materials with an EPEAT certification.

The OceanGlass touchpad is large and smooth, providing a satisfying feel. Adjusting to the cursor movement took some time – even with cursor acceleration toggled off, it felt slightly different from what I was used to. The keyboard is comfortable to use but does not have backlighting.

Battery life and portability

Starting from a full charge, the Chromebook retained 50% battery after three hours of browsing and video streaming. Under light to moderate usage at full brightness, it provides over six hours of battery life. Acer claims up to 10 hours under optimal conditions. Charging was speedy, with the device reaching 50% in 30 minutes.

Audio and webcam

DTS Audio speakers provide clear sound, suitable for video calls and multimedia. Notably, the volume of the upward-facing speakers can be increased significantly for a loud experience.

The 1080p webcam performs well in bright settings but struggles in low light. It includes a privacy shutter and a small indicator light, with noise cancellation and background blurring features enhancing video call clarity.

Why does it matter?

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 combines a solid design, strong performance for moderate tasks, and Google integration, making it a valuable fit for most students and some professionals. Although, one might have to fit in a short charging session if in use for long durations.

ChromebookOS may take some time to get used to for newcomers, but it offers a seamless and enjoyable experience once familiarised.

On top of this, the device is budget-friendly.

How much does it cost?

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is available at a recommended retail price starting at R12,499.

What are the biggest negatives?

No Ethernet port or microSD slot.

Limited application capability.

Limited to 60Hz.

What are the biggest positives?

Juggles light tasks efficiently.

Offers good value for money.

Decent battery life with fast charging.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.

