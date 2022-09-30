Acer puts R1.5m prizes behind Rocket League

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Predator League will be a full online Rocket League tournament open to players of all skill levels in 15 countries, including South Africa

Acer is launching a full online Rocket League tournament with a total cash prize pool of R1,559,043 (€90,000).

The tournament, which is open to players of all skill levels, started this week in 15 countries, with three competition stages, ranging from National Qualifiers to the International EMEA Final on November 20.

The 2022 edition includes promotions from 15 local retail partners, as well as community giveaways, and raffles.

From September to November, regardless of their skill level, teams from the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region can compete in the high-powered arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem game in 3 vs 3 mode.

“With our World Leading Gaming Portfolio, it is important to always reinvent ourselves,” said Hajo Blingen, vice president of marketing for Acer EMEA. “The EMEA Predator League 2022 ties in with our commitment to make eSports accessible for everyone competing on Rocket League. At the same time, fans can look forward to special offers and promotions from our involved retail partners.”

Teams from the following countries and regions are eligible for the National Qualifier:

Europe: Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Nordics (Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden), Spain, Czech Republic, Turkey, Hungary, United Kingdom (UK)

Middle East: Egypt, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia (KSA)

Africa: South Africa

Two out of three players on a team need to be residents of the respective country. The matches on the virtual pitch are played 3 vs 3.

In the first stage, teams compete in the National Qualifiers. There are two qualifier rounds per country. The two best teams from each round qualify for the National Finals. The winner of the finals will participate in the EMEA International Final competing against the champions from other countries. The National Finals in South Africa will be held on 13 November 2022 and will be broadcast live on a dedicated national twitch.tv channel. The grand final takes place on 20 November 2022 on twitch.tv/PredatorGaming.Registration for the Predator League started on September 26 and runs through to 21 October 2022. All other dates, information, stream, and details can be found at www.predatorleague.gg.