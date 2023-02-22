Comic Con CT set for world-class cosplay

With the popularity of Cosplay growing in South Africa, both casual and professiob al competitions will showcase the passions of fans.



As the popularity of Cosplay keeps growing in South Africa, participants from across the Western Cape are arming themselves with their best looks to make the Mother City look like a cross-over episode in April.

Comic Con has invited fans to showcase their love of their favourite characters by dressing up and participating in cosplay events over the Freedom Day weekend, 27 to 30 April, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The cosplay community has been an integral part of Comic Con events worldwide with Comic Cons being a place for self-expression, free of judgement. Over con weekend, it’s not uncommon to see a regular person unleash their alter ego as a cosplayer dressed up as Harley Quinn ordering a coffee at their favourite shop before heading to the con – or seeing the Avengers walking through the streets to get to the con doors. Comic Con weekend lights up any city with colourful heroes.

From the store-bought Spider-mans and families of Hogwarts students, to the elite and intricate original character designs – where some outfits can take the better part of a year to craft – fans at Comic Cons replicate characters from television series, movies, comics, anime or fictional books, and take characterisation to a new level as they aim to accurately portray each character. Physical acting, vocal characterisation, make-up, painting, and sewing are a few of the skills participants include to pull off their looks.

A Casual Cosplay Competition will be held daily at 13:00 on the main stage, which invites store-bought costumes, or contestants who have upcycled an everyday outfit to portray a character.

In addition to the mainline offering of cosplay competitions, game developer Ubisoft will host a special competition on the Saturday at 14:00 on the Main Stage, where fans who dress up as any character from a Ubisoft title can stand a chance to win prizes.

For those competing professionally, the Comic Con Cape Town Regional Champions of Cosplay will be hosted by Brother Sewing South Africa. Although the title of champion will be won by only a single contestant who achieves the highest score, participants are also in the running to be awarded either of the runner-up titles, which include:

* Regional Champion of Armour, for a cosplay that consists of at least 70% armour;

* Regional Champion of Needlework, for a cosplay that consists of at least 70% cloth.

Other awards include Best Wig, Best Prop, Best Newcomer, Most Creative Techniques, and Judges Favourite.

“As we host the first full Comic Con Cape Town this year, we’re anticipating a large number of entries into the competitions, and also for fans to join in on the fun and dress up as they enjoy the four-day festival at the CTICC,” says Comic Con Cape Town show director Carla Massmann.

Some of the world’s best-known cosplayers will be on the judging panel, including professional cosplayer Elizabeth Rage, whois known for stunning creations that range from iconic characters in comic books, movies, and video games, to original and imaginative designs. Some of her most popular cosplays include Poison Ivy from Batman, Ramona Flowers from Scott Pilgrim, and Triss Merigold from The Witcher.

Joining her at the festival will be Italian cosplayer Leon Chiro, who discovered his passion for cosplay at a young age and began attending conventions in his hometown. Over the years, he has become one of the most renowned cosplayers in the world, known for his intricate costumes and attention to detail, with characters from including Dante from Devil May Cry, Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII, and Ezio Auditore from Assassin’s Creed.

* Entries close on14 April, and hopefuls can enter at https://bit.ly/CCCT_Cosplayentries2023.