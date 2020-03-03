New Bok coach to reveal technology game-changers

New Springbok rugby coach Jacques Nienaber is set to lift the lid on his vision for South African rugby over the next few years – and how technology has helped the boks take their game to new heights.

Nienaber will join technology expert Nigel Moulton at a Dell Tech Byte online event on 12 March 2020, where he will talk through how technology improved the boks’ game, and what is next for the world champions.

When the Springboks emerged victorious at the Rugby World Cup in 2019, it was the culmination of years of effort and focus. The team also employed modern sports technologies, such as player performance analytics, to hone a winning team into its best shape.

Nienaber will offer insights into these technologies, and how they align with his vision. He will discuss both the national team, which is sponsored by Dell Technologies, as well as his ambitions for women’s rugby in South Africa.

Jacques Nienaber, new Springbok rugby coach

Attendees interested in the broader impact of technology will hear from Nigel Moulton, Dell Technologies’ global chief technology officer (CTO). He frequently delivers keynote presentations on the impact of digital technology on human futures.

“We designed the Dell Technologies Tech Byte online event to reach a wide audience,” says Jason Jenkinson, country marketing manager at Dell Technologies SA. “Instead of limiting this to a physical showcase, we are creating a unique opportunity to meet the new Springbok rugby coach and learn more about where technology is headed on and off the field.

“Our global CTO will delve into the current state of digital transformation, the connected CEOs who are more in touch with their transformation efforts, and the growing relationship between the CIO and CEO.”

Jason Jenkinson, country marketing manager at Dell Technologies SA

The online live event will be hosted by Dell Technologies South Africa MD Doug Woolley, and MCd by the well-known personality Aki Anastasiou.

“It’s been an amazing journey with the Springbok team so far, and we wanted to share some of that with the rest of the country,” says Jenkinson. “Where is SA rugby going and how is technology helping create more winners? Jacques Nienaber will share his vision for the team and the sport, and connect a few technology dots as well.

“Nigel Moulton will take us deeper into the practical side of the technology revolution, which will interest business leaders and decision-makers. This event is a great opportunity to see just how much technology influences everyone’s success.”

The Dell Technologies Tech Byte online event will stream live on 12 March 2020. Access is free – viewers can register beforehand on the event website. Book your space now and prepare to discover the future of technology and South African rugby.

* Win an exclusive brunch, served as a snack box wherever you are, as part of the TechByte online event, designed by Dell Technologies to keep you at the forefront of digital transformation. Dell Technologies has given us the opportunity to invite 3 Gadget readers to be VIP virtual guests during the webinar. Retweet with comment/Quote Tweet a simple question we have posted on Twitter, with your answer in the comment, and tag @DellTechZA. The winners will receive a snack box filled with food, snacks and a drink to enjoy while watching the webinar.